NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 3

This one may seem bold, but Garrett Wilson has been flirting with disaster since he lost Aaron Rodgers. In Week 1, he made an impossible touchdown grab that salvaged an otherwise-poor performance. In Week 2, he scored a 68-yard touchdown, but caught only one of his seven other targets for 15 yards. Eventually, the big play is not going to come, resulting in an ugly fantasy day for Wilson. Like, perhaps, against Bill Belichick’s Patriots. They’ve faced two tough receiver rooms -- Eagles and Dolphins -- and held both relatively in check. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson has averaged 214 passing yards in three full games against the Patriots in his career -- and has thrown two touchdowns and seven interceptions in those three games. Wilson (Garrett, not Zach) could prove me wrong, but this feels like a week to get away if you have another option.