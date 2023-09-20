Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 3

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 02:27 PM
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
0-2

Puka Nacua was a start in this column last week -- he came through and then some. The breakout rookie finished with 15 catches, 147 yards and 30.1 fantasy points on 20 targets. Through two games, he has 35 targets, which is by far the most in the league. He’s topped 100 yards and 21 fantasy points in each contest and has been targeted on 43 percent of his routes, best by anyone to play both games so far. At this point, he is a must-start regardless of the matchup.

Mike Williams
Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
0-2

Mike Williams was a start last week and came through with eight catches for 83 yards on a team-high 13 targets. Time for the double-dip! Williams gets to play indoors this week and has a fantastic matchup against the Vikings. Minnesota is top 10 in yards allowed to outside receivers and top five in yards allowed on deep passes -- both carry-overs from 2022 and both in Williams’ wheelhouse. This matchup is very similar to the one Williams got last week in Tennessee, except it could be an even higher scoring game. Get him into your starting lineup once again.

Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
0-2

Jordan Addison has received at least five targets in each game so far this season and saw his snaps jump from 56 to 69 percent from Week 1 to 2. He has topped 60 yards and scored a touchdown in each game, as well. More work should slide Addison’s way as he continues to produce, and he’s already proven himself as a strong deep threat, which is more than enough to earn a start with this matchup. The Chargers have allowed 280 yards on deep passes this season, most in the league by more than 100 yards. They’ve also allowed the most yards and touchdowns to receivers -- in general -- through two weeks. Addison is certainly in play in Week 3.

Nico Collins
Nico Collins
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
1-1

Nico Collins was listed as a deeper option in Week 2 and came through in a big way, finishing with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Through two weeks, he has averaged 10 targets, 113 yards and 20.8 fantasy points per game. The Texans are one of three teams to throw more than 90 passes in the first two weeks, and Collins is clearly the top target for rookie QB C.J. Stroud. Plus, the Jags have allowed the 12th-most yards to receivers through two weeks. Collins should be in your starting lineup in Week 3.

Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
1-1

Zay Flowers was a start last week and finished with a respectable 10.8 fantasy points. Importantly, he came to life in the second half as Baltimore started to throw the ball more. Flowers led the Ravens in routes run and got to flash his downfield abilities a bit more in Week 2. He also has double the targets of any other receiver on the team so far this season. He’s in play once again this week against the Colts, who have allowed the second-most yards to receivers lined up out wide -- where Flowers runs two-thirds of his routes. 

Sit 'Em

Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
New York Jets
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
0-2

This one may seem bold, but Garrett Wilson has been flirting with disaster since he lost Aaron Rodgers. In Week 1, he made an impossible touchdown grab that salvaged an otherwise-poor performance. In Week 2, he scored a 68-yard touchdown, but caught only one of his seven other targets for 15 yards. Eventually, the big play is not going to come, resulting in an ugly fantasy day for Wilson. Like, perhaps, against Bill Belichick’s Patriots. They’ve faced two tough receiver rooms -- Eagles and Dolphins -- and held both relatively in check. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson has averaged 214 passing yards in three full games against the Patriots in his career -- and has thrown two touchdowns and seven interceptions in those three games. Wilson (Garrett, not Zach) could prove me wrong, but this feels like a week to get away if you have another option.

Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2-0

Marquise Brown was a sit last week and proved me wrong by catching six of 10 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. But I’m doubling down this week, as he faces the Cowboys and their monster defense. Dallas generates quarterback pressure a league-high 53 percent of the time, which means Joshua Dobbs may not have much time to find Brown downfield. Even if he does, the Cowboys boast a strong secondary, having allowed the fewest yards to wide receivers so far this season. Don’t chase the points with Brown. He’s a big avoid in a tough matchup this week.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
0-2

I had Jaxon Smith-Njigba as a start last week, and Tyler Lockett had the game I thought JSN might (because Lockett is extremely good and extremely underrated). The rookie did see six targets, tied for second-most on the team, but was unable to do much with them, finishing with five catches for 34 yards. He runs 80 percent of his routes from the slot and his 1.9 air yards per target is one of the lowest averages in the league. The talent is there, but until we see the usage change, it’s tough to start Smith-Njigba. Plus, the Panthers have yielded the seventh-fewest yards to receivers in 2023 and have yet to allow a single touchdown to the position.

Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2-0

Courtland Sutton failed to show out in Week 1 with Jerry Jeudy sidelined. In Week 2, he was the top target for Russell Wilson, but had just a so-so day. Sutton has nine catches for 98 yards through two games. Now he faces a Dolphins team that has been surprisingly stingy to receivers. (Miami's in the bottom third of the league in yards allowed to WRs.) Sutton is more of a floor play, and with Jeudy healthy and Marvin Mims Jr. vying for more run, I would look to get away from Sutton entirely this week.

