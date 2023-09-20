NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 3

I know, the internet is already mad at me for this call. But I’m willing to give Kyle Pitts another shot in Week 3. He faces the Lions, who have already allowed 175 yards to tight ends -- most in the NFL. That’s despite the fact that they’ve faced the Travis Kelce-less Chiefs and the Seahawks. Pitts is by far the most talented tight end Detroit will have faced this season. This is also an indoor game against an offense that should be able to put up points, meaning the Falcons may have no choice but to throw (finally). If Pitts struggles in this one, it will be time for a difficult conversation. But give him one more shot in a strong matchup.