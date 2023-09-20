NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 3

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
The Vikings allowed the most fantasy PPG to kickers last season; so far, that seems to have carried over into 2023. In Week 1, they allowed 10 fantasy points to Chase McLaughlin. They then allowed 12 points to Jake Elliott in Week 2. This has the possibility to be the highest-scoring game of Week 3. Plus, it’s an indoor game. Dicker is a must-start kicker in Week 3.
Jake Moody has been awesome to start his rookie season. He scored 12 fantasy points in Week 1 and followed that up with 14 in Week 2. This week, he faces the Giants, who have allowed 9.0 fantasy PPG to kickers, after allowing the fifth-most to the position last season. Moody is a great start on Thursday Night Football.
Younghoe Koo scored 13 fantasy points in Week 2, finishing as the top kicker on the week. He is plenty reliable and should get his chances this week against the Lions' defense. Both kickers to face Detroit so far have scored at least seven fantasy points. Plus, say it with me, “It’s an indoor game!” Start Koo in what could be a high-scoring affair.
Nick Folk may have switched teams this offseason, but he remains a reliable fantasy kicker. He scored 17 fantasy points in Week 1, still the most any kicker has scored in a game this season. He followed that up with nine more points in Week 2. The Titans have been able to move the ball, but are struggling for consistency in the red zone. Expect more of the same this week against the Browns. Folk is a strong option moving forward.
Sit 'Em
After getting shut out in Week 1, Graham Gano finished with seven fantasy points in Week 2. He has kicked one field goal through two weeks. Ouch. Now he faces the 49ers, who allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to kickers last season. I would not be surprised to see the Giants struggle to move the ball past midfield against San Francisco's defense, let alone into Gano range. Don’t get stuck with another dud from the Giants’ kicker.
Joey Slye missed two of his four field goal attempts in Week 2. Now he and the Commanders draw the Bills, who allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers last season. Buffalo just held fantasy stud Daniel Carlson to four points in Week 2. There are (far) better kicker options available this week.
Chase McLaughlin has been reliable, scoring at least nine fantasy points in each of the first two games of the young season. But those were in strong matchups against the Vikings and Bears. Now he faces the Eagles, who allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers last season. Through two games, Philly has allowed just six fantasy points to opposing kickers ... total. Get away from McLaughlin in this one.
Matt Prater has been a pleasant surprise early on this season, averaging 10 fantasy PPG through two weeks. However, I would not start him this week against the Cowboys. I’m expecting the Cardinals to struggle mightily to move the ball against Dallas, and when it comes to kickers, opportunity is more than half the battle. The Cowboys did not allow a point to Graham Gano in Week 1 and limited Austin Seibert to four points in Week 2. That’s good for an average of two fantasy points per game for opposing kickers. Play it safe and start a different kicker this week.