NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 3

Matt Prater has been a pleasant surprise early on this season, averaging 10 fantasy PPG through two weeks. However, I would not start him this week against the Cowboys. I’m expecting the Cardinals to struggle mightily to move the ball against Dallas, and when it comes to kickers, opportunity is more than half the battle. The Cowboys did not allow a point to Graham Gano in Week 1 and limited Austin Seibert to four points in Week 2. That’s good for an average of two fantasy points per game for opposing kickers. Play it safe and start a different kicker this week.