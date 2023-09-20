NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 3

I could tell you that the Jets have already allowed six sacks in two games, or that they’ve thrown a league-high four interceptions and have just two touchdowns all year. Or I could tell you that Zach Wilson has thrown two TDs and seven interceptions in three full games against the Patriots in his career. But just saying “Wilson vs. Belichick” is probably enough. This is a get-right spot for the Pats' defense after opening up with two of the toughest offenses in the league.