Giants rule out RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. 49ers

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ will not be available to help the Giants try to make it two straight wins.

The Giants running back has been ruled out for Thursday night's contest against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury, per the Wednesday injury report.

Barkley's injury occurred late in New York's stunning comeback win over Arizona when he received a handoff on the Giants' final scoring drive and needed help to exit the field. His status has been a focal point throughout the week with head coach Brian Daboll not immediately ruling him out, but with Thursday night shortening a window for recovery and treatment, it appears the Giants are exercising caution with their star running back.