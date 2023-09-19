Giants HC Brian Daboll not yet ruling Saquon Barkley (ankle) out for game vs. 49ers

Barkley was injured late in Sunday's historic comeback win over the Cardinals, suffering an ankle injury that NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday as a “week to week” issue.

But Daboll believes Barkley's vast improvement over the past day can allow the Giants to go right up until Thursday afternoon before making a determination on his status for the game in Santa Clara, California. Daboll would not say that the reports of Barkley potentially missing multiple weeks were inaccurate, but he did say that different players need to be treated differently as far as how they heal.

"With every injury, until you're with the player (and) you see the player, I don't know -- you might heal a little bit different than I heal, I might heal a little bit different than another player heals," Daboll said on Tuesday, per the New York Daily News. "Saquon is a lot better than maybe I thought he would be or some other people thought he would be today. He might heal a little bit different than another player, if you will.

"So we'll just take it day to day with him. And if he can make it, great. If he can't, we'll see if he can get better by the following week and we'll just take it one day at a time."

Barkley had an eventful game in Arizona, having a pass glance off his hands for an interception (for a second straight game) but also scoring twice in the thrilling 31-28 comeback that saw the Giants climb out of a 21-point second-half deficit.