Colts QB Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, won't practice

Veteran QB Gardner Minshew entered the contest and finished the 31-20 road victory. Minshew would be in line to start Week 3 if Richardson can't go.

Richardson's status for Sunday's game against Baltimore won't be clear until later in the week.

The No. 4 overall pick has looked dynamic in his first two starts, rushing for three touchdowns while throwing for 279 yards with a TD and an interception in under six quarters of play. However, injuries are already becoming a concern as Richardson has ended both games on the sideline.