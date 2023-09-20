Colts QB Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, won't practice

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol.
Head coach Shane Steichen on Wednesday told reporters that Richardson and center Ryan Kelly will miss practice while in concussion protocol. He added they're both "progressing well."
Richardson scored a rushing touchdown on each of the Colts' first two drives in Sunday's win over Houston but was ruled out in the second quarter due to a concussion.
The dual-threat quarterback was believed to have suffered the concussion after taking a hit in the end zone following his second score. His head slammed to the turf, but Richardson stayed in the game the following drive. The rookie later self-reported symptoms and was pulled from the contest.
Veteran QB Gardner Minshew entered the contest and finished the 31-20 road victory. Minshew would be in line to start Week 3 if Richardson can't go.
Richardson's status for Sunday's game against Baltimore won't be clear until later in the week.
The No. 4 overall pick has looked dynamic in his first two starts, rushing for three touchdowns while throwing for 279 yards with a TD and an interception in under six quarters of play. However, injuries are already becoming a concern as Richardson has ended both games on the sideline.
"You're always concerned," Colts owner Jim Irsay said after Sunday's game, per ESPN.com. "The first game, he banged up the knee, but it was OK, just a contusion. This game, banging the head. I think it's just something where he's got to protect himself. He's a big, physical guy. Obviously, he can run the football, and guys do a lot of running now at that position. And, so I think self-protection is an issue."