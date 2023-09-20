NFL RB Index, Week 3: Five potential trade fits for Cam Akers; Bijan Robinson climbs top 15 RB ranks

The Browns weren’t on this list prior to their Week 2 loss to the Steelers, but Nick Chubb is expected to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury on Monday night. It’s a huge loss for a Browns offense still working out the kinks with Deshaun Watson under center. Chubb was the ultimate producer, ranking third in carries (1,238), second in rush yards (6,511) and second in rush TDs (48) since 2018. Akers would be a perfect fit in Cleveland given his familiarity in an outside zone scheme. While Jerome Ford stepped up in a big way on Monday night -- with 106 rush yards on 16 carries and 25 receiving yards, including a 3-yard TD, on three catches -- the Browns need to provide him with some relief. They might prefer to go the free-agency route, as Kareem Hunt -- who remains on the open market after spending the previous four seasons with Cleveland -- visited the team on Tuesday, but Akers would do well here, too.





EDITOR'S UPDATE: The Browns agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Hunt, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.