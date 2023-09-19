Kareem Hunt visiting Browns following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Stefanski said the team would move forward with ﻿ Jerome Ford ﻿, who posted 106 rushing yards on Monday, as the feature back, but was nevertheless looking to add to the RB room.

"You don't replace Nick Chubb," Stefanski said, via team transcript. "You just don't do that. Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It's always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber. So everybody's got to do a little bit more, a little bit more everywhere. But we'll look at options there in terms of who we bring in."