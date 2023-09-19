Around the NFL

Kareem Hunt visiting Browns following Nick Chubb's season-ending injury

Published: Sep 19, 2023 at 04:44 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

In the aftermath of Nick Chubb﻿'s season-ending knee injury, his old running mate is in Cleveland.

Former Chiefs and Browns running back Kareem Hunt is visiting Cleveland on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Chubb suffered ligament damage in the Browns' Monday night loss to the Steelers, Rapoport reported. Following the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Chubb would be out for the season.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Stefanski said the team would move forward with ﻿Jerome Ford﻿, who posted 106 rushing yards on Monday, as the feature back, but was nevertheless looking to add to the RB room.

"You don't replace Nick Chubb," Stefanski said, via team transcript. "You just don't do that. Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It's always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber. So everybody's got to do a little bit more, a little bit more everywhere. But we'll look at options there in terms of who we bring in."

Related Links

Asked specifically about adding Hunt, Stefanski to get into any details.

"We're early stages of looking at different options right now, so I can't really speak to anybody specific," he said.

Hunt, 28, spent the previous four seasons complementing Chubb in the Browns backfield and when the former was at his best, Cleveland had an argument for possessing the NFL's top backfield tandem. In 2021 and 2022, Hunt's usage and production waned.

He's been a free agent since the end of the 2022 campaign and had visits with the Saints and Colts early in August, but nothing stuck. This is a different situation, though.

Even though Hunt's last couple of campaigns in Cleveland weren't exactly blissful, he knows Stefanski's offense, he knows the locker room, and the Browns know with 15 games remaining sans Chubb that they need some help in a hurry.

Related Content

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll not yet ruling Saquon Barkley (ankle) out for game vs. 49ers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wouldn't rule out the possibility on Tuesday that star running back Saquon Barkley actually could play Thursday night against the 49ers just days after hurting his ankle.
news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' offensive woes through two weeks: 'We have to get our mojo back'

Mike Tomlin won't make knee-jerk reactions to Pittsburgh's offensive woes through two weeks, but the Steelers head coach on Tuesday recognized his team needs to be better prepared for their opponent's schematics entering a game.
news

NFL will not discipline Browns QB Deshaun Watson for contact with official during loss to Steelers

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face league discipline for the contact he made with an official during the Cleveland Browns' 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

WR Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals need to 'take more shots downfield'

With 10 catches for 70 yards and no touchdowns through two weeks in the 2023 season, Ja'Marr Chase is in an unfamiliar slow start but the Bengals WR is maintaining patience while also calling for more downfield plays.
news

Saints defense extends streak of allowing fewer than 20 points to 10 games in Monday's win over Panthers

Following Monday night's win over the Panthers, the New Orleans Saints have gone 10 consecutive games allowing fewer than 20 points, the longest streak in club history.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson on '(expletive)' performance against Steelers: 'Not good enough'

The Cleveland Browns' $230 million quarterback, Deshaun Watson, played like a $12 quarterback in Monday night's 26-22 loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Frank Reich: Panthers' offensive struggles not just on Bryce Young's shoulders

Through eight quarters, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers offense have mustered just two touchdowns. It's been an auspicious start for the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, but head coach Frank Reich wasn't about to saddle Young with all the blame.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Saints kicked off Monday's doubleheader with a win over the Panthers to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2013. Then the Steelers wrapped up the evening with a win over the rival Browns.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb likely out for season after suffering knee injury on Monday night

Cleveland Browns running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿, considered one of the premier backs in the league, was carted off the field Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. 
news

Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely with potentially torn pectoral

Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral in the Lions' Week 2 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday night. Gardner-Johnson could potentially miss the remainder of the season.