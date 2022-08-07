Around the NFL

Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him

Published: Aug 07, 2022 at 10:36 AM
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Sunday morning. Palmer added that the team has told Hunt it will not grant the request.

Hunt's trade request comes a month in advance of the regular season and with one year remaining on the 27-year-old's contract.

He is currently due a $1.35 million base salary with $4.9 million in roster bonuses, per Spotrac.com

Hunt played in only eight games in 2021 due to ankle and calf injuries. He logged 386 rushing yards for five touchdowns, adding 22 catches for 174 yards.

A vital part of Cleveland's fearsome backfield duo alongside Nick Chubb, Hunt reported himself 100 percent healthy ahead of training camp. He also expressed a desire to finish his career in Cleveland back in June.

Hunt's yearning for a storybook ending with his hometown team would appear to have diminished considering this most recent development, but other players like San Francisco's Deebo Samuel set the precedent this offseason of turning a trade request into a new contract.

If the Browns hold firm on denying Hunt's request, that is one route this stalemate could go. Another outcome of course could be Hunt and Cleveland going separate ways once the RB's contract expires following this season.

Whatever the case, the Browns would benefit greatly from a fully healthy Hunt being plugged in for this season.

Since joining the Browns, Hunt has spelled Chubb in tremendous fashion -- especially during the 2020 season when he amassed 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out -- if the Browns will be able to utilize his game-breaking ability and if Hunt finds a trade, reworked contract or no change to the status quo.

