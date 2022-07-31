Around the NFL

49ers, WR Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million

Published: Jul 31, 2022 at 07:52 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Samuel had initially emerged as the next domino to fall in an offseason of massive WR upheaval after it was reported he wanted out of the Bay Area -- due in part to his overtaxed role in the 49ers' offense -- but tension between the sides thawed throughout the offseason.

By the time Samuel reported to camp on Tuesday, both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence that a deal would get done in short order.

The WR-TE duo of Samuel and George Kittle is tops in the league. The two together will pilot San Francisco's transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance into as smooth a landing as possible now that the 49ers have both under contract through 2025.

Selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, Samuel flashed dangerous potential early on but ran into injuries throughout his first two seasons.

From 2019-2020, Samuel played 22 games, contributing 90 catches for 1,193 yards and four receiving scores. He also had 22 carries for 185 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Samuel finally shed the injury bug and broke out in 2021, at times carrying the entire San Francisco offense on his back once Shanahan began utilizing him as a ball carrier in addition to his wideout duties.

In 16 games played, Samuel had 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six TDs, plus 59 carries for 365 yards and a team-leading eight rushing scores. He led the league with 18.2 yards per reception on the way to his first All-Pro season.

It remains to be seen if Samuel's new contract results in a curtailed role in the running game. Sixth-round Elijah Mitchell was a surprise standout last year, Jeff Wilson Jr. is a sturdy rotational piece and Trey Sermon has come into camp looking stronger than in his rookie season, but all three would have to elevate their games to combine for Samuel's dynamism out of the backfield.

What is now a known factor, however, is that Samuel will be lining up for the 49ers for the foreseeable future. No matter the spot on the field, that's a great thing for San Francisco and a terrifying prospect for its opponents.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Lions' Dan Campbell 'buying stock' in WR Josh Reynolds: 'I call him the praying mantis'

Lions head coach is bullish on Josh Reynolds this year, describing the wide receiver as a "praying mantis" and "spider of death" that could have a big year.

news

Ruling in Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing expected on Monday

A ruling in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing is expected to come on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon.

news

NFL community mourns passing of NBA legend Bill Russell

Universally recognized as one of the most accomplished athletes in professional sports history, NBA legend Bill Russell died Sunday. The NFL community mourned the loss of a sports icon.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson to see specialist for knee issue

Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has plagued his offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 31

Free-agent linebacker Reuben Foster has a workout scheduled with the Seahawks on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Packers' Rashan Gary taking on leadership role in Year 4: 'I'm just naturally doing what I normally do'

Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary has evolved his game every year since entering the league in 2019, and Green Bay is excited for him to add the role of mentor at the outset of his fourth season.

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here are 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had retirement rumors follow him into the offseason, and he shared on "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" that he wouldn't have suited up if head coach Sean McVay didn't return, as well.

news

Chiefs' Frank Clark credits diet changes, no more drinking for helping him this offseason

Frank Clark and the Chiefs restructured his contract to a two-year, $29 million deal this offseason, ensuring his return to the team. But it was predated by a heart-to-heart chat between Clark and head coach Andy Reid in which Reid "flat out" told Clark he wasn't playing at the level he needed to be.

news

Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class

The Steelers announced the addition of Heath Miller, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Myron Cope to their Hall of Honor during Pittsburgh's "Back Together Saturday" Celebration.

news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys running backs: Ezekiel Elliott's 'gotta be our feature'

Ezekiel Elliott is facing a pivotal 2022 season in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledge the importance of Tony Pollard to their offense, but pointed out that Elliott needs to be the featured back.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW