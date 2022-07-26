Around the NFL

Deebo Samuel reports to 49ers camp; GM John Lynch 'hopeful' contract will get done in 'near future'

Published: Jul 26, 2022 at 02:52 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Deebo Samuel reported for San Francisco 49ers training camp. Now the hope is a long-term deal can be struck.

Niners general manager John Lynch said Tuesday that he's optimistic an extension can get done soon.

"We've had really productive and substantive talks," Lynch said. "I don't want to get everyone all excited that something is imminent, because we're not there yet. But really hopeful that in the near future, we'll be able to announce something that is exciting for everyone involved. Deebo is here today, and we're excited about moving forward with him as part of this team."

The question is whether Samuel will participate in any practice sessions before a new deal gets done. While the new CBA has ended most traditional holdouts, hold-ins (where a player reports and attends meetings but doesn't practice) are more common.

A second-round pick in 2019, the wideout enters the final year of his rookie deal set to earn $3.936 million in base salary.

Samuel's future with the club has hovered over the franchise all offseason. The star wideout requested a trade back in April, but the 49ers didn't move him ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While the contract situation has lingered -- as a boatload of other receivers have gotten paid this offseason -- other questions have also percolated, including Samuel's usage in the offense. There have been discussions about Deebo not wanting to be used out of the backfield as much moving forward to save his body from constant beatings.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he had a "real good discussion" with Samuel about his usage in the offense.

"We're on the same page with it," Shanahan said.

Now Samuel and the Niners just need to get on the same page on contract talks.

