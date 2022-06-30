Browns RB Kareem Hunt says he's 100% healthy after injury-riddled 2021

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt missed nine games in 2021 with calf and ankle injuries but said Wednesday he's fully healthy heading towards training camp.

"I'm good, I'm 100%. I have some time to heal this offseason and get back to it," Hunt said at his youth football camp, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. "So body is feeling good, nothing's bothering me."

In eight games, Hunt rushed for 386 yards and five TDs on 78 carries. When healthy, he and Nick Chubb form one of the top backfields in the NFL. The Browns are 13-6 in the Kevin Stefanski era (last two seasons) when both Chubb and Hunt have played (6-8 when one or both have not played).

"It's tough because I'm not used to sitting at home and watching some games on the couch and stuff like that," Hunt said. "So it was kind of a weird thing. I don't like that feeling, not being able to go out there and help the team, so it was very tough."

Hunt enters the final year of his contract, worth up to $6.25 million with $3.4 million in per-game roster bonuses. The running back reiterated Wednesday that he'd like a chance to finish his career with his hometown team.

"I hope I get paid," Hunt said. "So you know, whatever they decide, they know I'm going to come out there and give it my all, and I'll do whatever I can to help the team win.

"We're trying to get there for sure. So I'll see in the next couple of weeks."