Around the NFL

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt on his way to meet with Colts following Saints visit

Published: Aug 08, 2023 at 05:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ is attracting sudden interest at just the right time.

The running back completed a "great" visit with the New Orleans Saints and immediately headed for a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Colts star runner Jonathan Taylor is currently on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury amid a contract dispute, while Zack Moss suffered a broken arm. Those concerns brought about the recent addition of Kenyan Drake﻿, but adding Hunt would no doubt bolster the depth of the RB room and aid Indy further if they enter the season sans Taylor.

Hunt hasn't received much attention in a 2023 offseason that quickly became infamous for serving as a new low point for running back valuation in today's NFL. Instead of fielding offers from a number of interested teams, Hunt spent the last five months existing among the group of indisputably capable veteran running backs who would've been valued higher in past years, but instead had to ask aloud: What's wrong with us?

Related Links

Hunt's biggest red flag in the last two years has been health. He missed half of the 2021 season due to a calf injury that struck before the midway point of the season, and was only able to appear in two more games before Cleveland's 2021 campaign came to a disappointing end.

It seemed almost as if the Browns moved on from Hunt after that experience. Although he appeared in all 17 games, Hunt didn't start in a single game in 2022, and requested a trade twice -- once in camp, and once during the season. Cleveland denied both requests, all but guaranteeing their partnership would be finished after 2022.

For a moment, Hunt's extended availability raised the possibility he and the Browns might mend fences. Instead, Hunt is taking a couple of trips to teams that could certainly use him after recent injuries to their own backs. We'll see if and where the former Offensive Rookie of the Year lands.

Related Content

news

Eric Bieniemy admits his intensity has required Commanders to adjust in camp

It's Eric Bieniemy's first opportunity to prove himself outside of the shadow of Andy Reid, and his eagerness is visible in his intensity. Some of his players haven't taken too kindly to it, according to Commanders coach Ron Rivera.
news

Marvin Lewis, Mike Zimmer selected as head coaches for 2024 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl announced Tuesday that former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike Zimmer will serve as head coaches for next year's annual all-star game.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) excused from practice; Titans seeing 'vintage' DeAndre Hopkins

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Trey Flowers returning to Patriots after stints with Lions, Dolphins

The game of "Musical Chairs: Free-agent Edge Rusher Edition" continues to play out ahead of the first full week of preseason games, as New England added Trey Flowers to the roster on Tuesday.
news

Kyle Trask focused on 'protecting the football' in Buccaneers' QB competition with Baker Mayfield

By seemingly every account, ﻿Kyle Trask﻿'s training camp performance has tightened the Tampa Bay QB competition with ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, giving the third-year player a shot at winning the job outright heading into Week 1.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones not surprised by lack of progress in Zack Martin holdout

Cowboys right guard ﻿Zack Martin﻿ has missed a dozen days of training camp, incurring fines totaling $600,000 that can't be rescinded. Owner Jerry Jones said Monday that he wasn't surprised the holdout was continuing.
news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell: 'I would not overevaluate' first depth chart 

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell offered a pervasive warning against taking too much from these depth charts. "We're very much right into the competition part of training camp," O'Connell said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. 
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: Chris Jones 'deserves a big contract'; team has 'no intentions' of trading DT

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones continues to hold out from training camp as sides work through a potential contract solution ahead of the 2023 season, but general manager Brett Veach told the Kansas City Star that there are zero plans to part with Jones. 
news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 10-1: Patrick Mahomes reigns supreme again

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes from Nos. 10-1?
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not stressed about DE Nick Bosa's holdout: 'I know they're going to get it right'

In six days, the San Francisco 49ers will kick off their preseason schedule, and star defensive end Nick Bosa is still missing in action. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, it's hardly a worrisome situation for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More