Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt on his way to meet with Colts following Saints visit

Hunt's biggest red flag in the last two years has been health. He missed half of the 2021 season due to a calf injury that struck before the midway point of the season, and was only able to appear in two more games before Cleveland's 2021 campaign came to a disappointing end.

It seemed almost as if the Browns moved on from Hunt after that experience. Although he appeared in all 17 games, Hunt didn't start in a single game in 2022, and requested a trade twice -- once in camp, and once during the season. Cleveland denied both requests, all but guaranteeing their partnership would be finished after 2022.