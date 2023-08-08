Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt on his way to meet with Colts following Saints visit

Kareem Hunt is attracting sudden interest at just the right time.
The running back completed a "great" visit with the New Orleans Saints and immediately headed for a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Colts star runner Jonathan Taylor is currently on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury amid a contract dispute, while Zack Moss suffered a broken arm. Those concerns brought about the recent addition of Kenyan Drake, but adding Hunt would no doubt bolster the depth of the RB room and aid Indy further if they enter the season sans Taylor.
Hunt hasn't received much attention in a 2023 offseason that quickly became infamous for serving as a new low point for running back valuation in today's NFL. Instead of fielding offers from a number of interested teams, Hunt spent the last five months existing among the group of indisputably capable veteran running backs who would've been valued higher in past years, but instead had to ask aloud: What's wrong with us?
Hunt's biggest red flag in the last two years has been health. He missed half of the 2021 season due to a calf injury that struck before the midway point of the season, and was only able to appear in two more games before Cleveland's 2021 campaign came to a disappointing end.
It seemed almost as if the Browns moved on from Hunt after that experience. Although he appeared in all 17 games, Hunt didn't start in a single game in 2022, and requested a trade twice -- once in camp, and once during the season. Cleveland denied both requests, all but guaranteeing their partnership would be finished after 2022.
For a moment, Hunt's extended availability raised the possibility he and the Browns might mend fences. Instead, Hunt is taking a couple of trips to teams that could certainly use him after recent injuries to their own backs. We'll see if and where the former Offensive Rookie of the Year lands.