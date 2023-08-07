Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt visiting Saints

Hunt spent the past four seasons in Cleveland, generating 1,874 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 49 games. However, he's coming off a career-low 3.8 yards per carry in 17 games in 2022, during which he appeared to lose some of his burst.

The Saints are in the market for running back depth following Kamara's three-game ban for violating the league's personal conduct policy, stemming from a February 2022 battery arrest in Las Vegas. Kamara pleaded no contest to a charge of breach of peace last month.

New Orleans also lost running back Eno Benjamin to a ruptured Achilles tendon on Saturday.

The Saints' running back room currently boasts free-agent acquisition Jamaal Williams, third-round pick Kendre Miller and undrafted free agent Ellis Merriweather.