Around the NFL

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt visiting Saints

Published: Aug 07, 2023 at 09:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In light of Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension, the New Orleans Saints are checking out a veteran running back.

Kareem Hunt is set to visit the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

ESPN first reported the visit.

Related Links

Hunt spent the past four seasons in Cleveland, generating 1,874 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 49 games. However, he's coming off a career-low 3.8 yards per carry in 17 games in 2022, during which he appeared to lose some of his burst.

The Saints are in the market for running back depth following Kamara's three-game ban for violating the league's personal conduct policy, stemming from a February 2022 battery arrest in Las Vegas. Kamara pleaded no contest to a charge of breach of peace last month.

New Orleans also lost running back Eno Benjamin to a ruptured Achilles tendon on Saturday.

The Saints' running back room currently boasts free-agent acquisition Jamaal Williams, third-round pick Kendre Miller and undrafted free agent Ellis Merriweather.

Hunt would be an interesting addition in New Orleans, but, if signed, would likely be RB3 at best once Kamara returns in Week 4.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers LB Devin White: Offseason trade request 'a little bit selfish'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White publicly address his offseason trade request for the first time on Monday.
news

John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

John Johnson is going home. The veteran safety is signing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Matthew Judon appreciates contract solution with Patriots: 'They didn't have to budge'

Patriots linebacker ﻿Matt Judon﻿ spent the early part of training camp working only in individual drills. Now that a deal is agreed to for the 2023 season, Judon is back at it with his teammates.
news

Anthony Richardson stacks 'really solid' practices as rookie QB pushes for Colts' starting gig

According to everyone on the ground this weekend, Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson shined, especially when getting the starting reps on Sunday.
news

LB Logan Wilson hopes contract helps Bengals sign Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins

After signing a four-year contract extension this past week, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson hopes his new deal helps the team keep its core intact.
news

Colts OLB Shaquille Leonard on injury-riddled 2022: Didn't know if 'I'd ever be back'

After spending much of the 2022 season out with various ailments, outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard has finally gotten to a point where he feels healthy. "It's been hard, very emotional ... not knowing if I'd ever be back," said Leonard. 
news

Panthers agree to terms on one-year deal with LB Justin Houston

Outside linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. The team later confirmed the signing.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Jets, Dalvin Cook waiting game continues; Vikings can't 'rely' on close wins

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

Saints' Derek Carr excited to play behind OT Trevor Penning: 'He's a different cat'

Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning hasn't experienced soreness in his foot during his return to practicing in training camp, and his fire has made an impact on quarterback Derek Carr.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More