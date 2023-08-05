Saints RB Eno Benjamin ruptures Achilles tendon during training camp

A difficult week for the Saints' backfield got even worse on Saturday.
Running back Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles during training camp, coach Dennis Allen announced, meaning Benjamin will likely miss the 2023 season.
Saturday's news comes less than 24 hours after Saints lead running back Alvin Kamara received a three-game suspension from the NFL for his role in a February 2022 incident in Las Vegas. New Orleans was expected to lean on free-agent signing Jamaal Williams, Benjamin and third-round pick Kendre Miller in Kamara's absence. They'll have one less candidate available to handle running back duties with Benjamin out.
The former Arizona State standout has gained a mere 431 yards and scored three touchdowns in his career, but has also seen just 111 carries. Benjamin was preparing to embark on his second season with the Saints, and first which he'd start in New Orleans after spending 2022 with three different teams. Instead, he'll spend 2023 watching from afar while recovering and rehabbing his injury.
New Orleans, meanwhile, will look at all options with one month left before the start of the 2023 regular season.