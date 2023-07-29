Around the NFL

Jimmy Graham on returning to Saints in 2023: 'I've been trying to come home for a long time'

Published: Jul 29, 2023 at 01:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Eight years after being traded away, Jimmy Graham returns to New Orleans.

Signing a one-year contract with the Saints this week, Graham, who didn't play last season, said Saturday that NOLA is the only club he'd consider suiting up for at this stage of his career.

"For me, I've been trying to come home for a long time," Graham told reporters. "Last year had some conversations and determined that I really didn't want to play anywhere else. Had a couple teams that were reaching out -- all teams that made the playoffs. I just couldn't see myself wearing another jersey. Just wanted, hopefully, if there was ever an opportunity to come back home to make it happen here. It did, and I'm here now."

Related Links

A third-round pick in 2010, Graham grew into one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL, earning three Pro Bowl nods in five seasons with the Saints.

Then, a year after inking a four-year, $40 million contract, New Orleans shipped him to Seattle in 2015. Graham noted Saturday that he was stunned by the trade and never really got over leaving Drew Brees and Sean Payton.

Graham spent three seasons in Seattle, two in Green Bay, and two in Chicago before sitting out last season. Now he's back in New Orleans to try to end his career on a high note.

"It feels amazing to be back home," he said. "Just driving up to the facility on Monday brought back beautiful memories for me. Not only here in this building but here in this city. I became a man in this city. It meant everything to me to play for this city. So to come back here and to be able to get all those amazing memories, amazing wins, amazing people, amazing fans is truly special. It made me pretty emotional Monday and Tuesday just to be able to be back here and, obviously, to be able to put my jersey back on. Words can't describe what it feels like to be gone for that long from something that you love from the people that you love. So I'm fired up."

The question for the Saints is how much gas the 36-year-old has left in his tank. New Orleans gave him the day off Saturday as a vet day.

When he was last on the field in Chicago, Graham caught 14 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.

Still, he could carve out a red-zone role for Derek Carr and the Saints' offense in 2023.

"Obviously, I'm feeling better than ever -- I'm still 6'7", and I like the red zone," he quipped.

Graham joined a Saints tight ends room led by Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Jesse James and Taysom Hill. Graham will be a name to track as we get closer to cut-down day.

Related Content

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell having daily dialogue with DE Danielle Hunter, hopes to 'work towards' compromise

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell said he's keeping in contact with DE Danielle Hunter, who's been a trade candidate and absent from training camp, and hopes the team and Pro Bowler can work toward a resolution.

news

Jerry Jones standing ground on Cowboys OG Zack Martin's contract holdout

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones intends to stand his ground regarding holdout guard Zack Martin, pointing to several young players that are die to get paid down the road.

news

James Harrison among four players to be inducted into Steelers' Hall of Honor in 2023

Former Steelers James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith will be inducted into Pittsburgh's Hall of Honor in 2023, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott visiting Patriots on Saturday

Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the New England Patriots on a free-agent visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

news

Colts WR Josh Downs on QB Anthony Richardson: 'He flicks his wrist and the ball goes 60 yards'

On Friday, Indianapolis Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson took the first-team reps in practice, as coach Shane Steichen planned to rotate two QBs with the 1s. Richardson uncorked a few wow plays, particularly in 7-on-7s. "He flicks his wrist, and the ball goes 60 yards," wide receiver Josh Downs said.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp getting his 'groove' back at onset of training camp

After ending his 2022 season on injured reserved, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is working on getting his "groove" back at training camp.

news

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow on woeful 2022 season: 'I'm hoping last year was a fluke'

After posting career-low statistics across the board in his first season with Josh McDaniels, Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow feels as though he let his teammates down and is hoping 2022 was a "fluke."

news

Safety Budda Baker 'all-in' with Cardinals after settling contract situation

With a trade request now behind him, safety Budda Baker made it clear Friday that he's fully committed to his Arizona Cardinals, never mind the contract squabbles or the prognostications of many that a season of struggles lies ahead.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 60-51: Aaron Rodgers drops 48 spots ahead of first season with Jets

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets QB Aaron Rodgers from Nos. 60-51?

news

HC Sean Payton: Comments about Nathaniel Hackett, 2022 Broncos 'a mistake'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters he regretted his comments to USA Today in which he ripped former Denver HC Nathaniel Hackett and those in charge of the 2022 Broncos.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More