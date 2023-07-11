New Orleans Saints NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) Derek Carr is the new QB1 in New Orleans following his unceremonious exit from the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite his up-and-down nine-year career, Carr still positions the Saints as front-runners in a wide-open division that failed to produce a team with a winning record last year. Finding redemption in New Orleans with his first NFL head coach, Dennis Allen, who experienced a Raiders dismissal of his own four games into Carr's rookie season, would be a serendipitous turn.

2) There's uncertainty at the running back position. Alvin Kamara's trial for two charges (conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm) stemming from an incident that occurred in February 2022 is scheduled to begin on July 31. The outcome of the trial, and any potential league discipline, could affect his availability. Behind the five-time Pro Bowler on the depth chart are last year's leader in rushing touchdowns, Jamaal Williams, and third-round rookie Kendre Miller, who's already expressed optimism he can step in for Kamara and provide a similar skill set.

(EDITOR'S UPDATE: Alvin Kamara plead no contest to an amended charge of breach of peace (misdemeanor) for his role in the February 2022 incident. He is required to complete 30 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and pay more than $100,000 to the victim for medical expenses. Kamara is still subject to potential league discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.)

3) The year is 2027. Taysom Hill is on a strict 6,000-calorie diet of po'boys and beignets in a quest to fill the final spot on his bingo card of offensive positions: left tackle. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Going into this season's training camp, Hill is gearing up for an expanded role as a receiver. Because why not? Hill, who turns 33 in August and is currently listed by the team as a tight end, has a wacky career stat line of nine touchdown receptions, 23 rushing touchdowns and a 7-2 record as a starting quarterback. The Saints will continue to use him in different ways until the creative juices run dry, and Hill will continue to flummox fantasy platforms with his position eligibility.

4) Who could have foreseen Michael Thomas' career trajectory after he won the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year award? He's been plagued by foot and ankle injuries ever since, managing just 10 games and 66 receptions over the past three seasons. Now 30 years old, can he finally stay healthy? And what would a healthy Thomas look like at an age where most receivers -- even the ones without lower leg issues -- start to slow down? He appears to be the team's No. 2 wideout behind budding superstar Chris Olave because the rest of the cast remains lackluster. Perhaps New Orleans will look to add better insurance through a trade or by signing a cutdown-day casualty ahead of Week 1.