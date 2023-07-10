Chicago Bears NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Camp Countdown

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Kevin Patra has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the NFC North:

Catch up on the Chicago Bears' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 record: 3-14

Training Camp Dates/Information

  • Players report: July 22 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
  • Location: Halas Hall | Lake Forest, Illinois (fan information)

Notable Roster Changes

Table inside Article
2023 Draft classSelection
OT Darnell WrightRound 1 (No. 10 overall)
DT Gervon Dexter Sr.Round 2 (No. 53)
CB Tyrique StevensonRound 2 (No. 56)
DT Zacch PickensRound 3 (No. 64)
RB Roschon JohnsonRound 4 (No. 115)
WR Tyler ScottRound 4 (No. 133)
LB Noah SewellRound 5 (No. 148)
CB Terell SmithRound 5 (No. 165)
DT Travis BellRound 7 (No. 218)
DB Kendall WilliamsonRound 7 (No. 258)
Table inside Article
AdditionsDepartures
QB P.J. WalkerQB TIm Boyle
RB D'Onta ForemanQB Trevor Siemian
RB Travis HomerRB David Montgomery
WR Dante PettisOT Riley Reiff
WR DJ MooreDL Armon Watts
TE Robert TonyanDL Angelo Blackson
OL Nate DavisLB Nicholas Morrow
Edge Rasheem GreenCB Breon Borders
Edge DeMarcus Walker
DL Andrew Billings
LB Dylan Cole
LB Tremaine Edmunds
LB T.J. Edwards

Preseason Schedule

2023 Schedule Notes

  • The Bears have more prime-time games in 2023 (four) than the team had wins in 2023 (three).
  • Chicago plays four road games in a five-game stretch from Week 8 to Week 12. The only home game during the span is versus Carolina on a short week on Thursday Night Football.

-- NFL Research

Subplots To Track

1) Can Justin Fields take the next step? The Bears committed to Fields this offseason, eschewing the chance to change signal-callers via the No. 1 overall pick, which they ended up trading to Carolina. Now it's time for the quarterback to cement his status as a franchise passer. The third-year pro was electric on the ground in 2022, rushing for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. Fields' ability to turn a broken play into a long gain generated most of the excitement from the Bears' offense. Next he'll have to prove he can do it with his arm. Fields showed signs of quicker processing last season, but he must make an even bigger leap in 2023. How he looks in the second season of coordinator Luke Getsy's offense will determine Fields' future -- and that of the Bears.

2) Chicago imported DJ Moore from the Panthers in the trade for the No. 1 overall choice. Moore is a legit No. 1 receiver who can win off the line of scrimmage, make plays in tight quarters and earn yards after the catch. His rapport with Fields in camp will be worth tracking. Moore's presence should open up things for Darnell Mooney on the outside. And pairing former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan with Cole Kmet gives Fields much better weaponry than last season. Elsewhere in the wide receiver corps, how Chase Claypool fits into the offense will be noteworthy. Claypool never found his footing in Chicago last season after being dealt there from Pittsburgh in November. Entering a pivotal campaign for the fourth-year pro, Claypool must prove he can be the field stretcher and the red-zone weapon he was early in his time with the Steelers.

3) How will the backfield shake out? Chicago lost David Montgomery in free agency, filling the hole by adding bully D'Onta Foreman, veteran Travis Homer and fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson to a group that already included Khalil Herbert and Trestan Ebner. Herbert and Foreman project as the top two entering camp, giving the Bears runners to keep the offense ahead of the chains. Don't discount the chances of Johnson, a 225-pound bulldozer, to carve out a role during camp and the preseason. One question for the Bears backfield: Who will get most of the pass-catching reps?

4) General manager Ryan Poles spent big to upgrade the linebacking corps this offseason, signing Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. The duo should help solidify the middle of Matt Eberflus' defense, which was run over often last year. With the Bears still lacking playmakers up front, how Edmunds and Edwards plug the gaps and cover over the middle will be critical to any Chicago turnaround. We'll get our first real look at the plans for the duo during camp.

5) Where will the pass rush come from? While the Bears upgraded much of the roster, a hole remains at edge rusher. The Bears added DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green, who join Dominique Robinson and Trevis Gipson. But the group lacks a big-time enforcer. Last year, Chicago generated a league-low 20 sacks; safety Jaquan Brisker led the team with four. The front needs to be better at disrupting the quarterback if the defense is to make a leap in Eberflus' second season.

