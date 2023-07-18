Jacksonville Jaguars NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Coral Smith has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC South:
Catch up on the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 21 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
- Location: Miller Electric Center | Jacksonville, Florida (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|OT Anton Harrison
|Round 1 (No. 27 overall)
|TE Brenton Strange
|Round 2 (No. 61)
|RB Tank Bigsby
|Round 3 (No. 88)
|LB Ventrell Miller
|Round 4 (No. 121)
|DE Tyler Lacy
|Round 4 (No. 130)
|LB Yasir Abdullah
|Round 5 (No. 136)
|S Antonio Johnson
|Round 5 (No. 160)
|WR Parker Washington
|Round 6 (No. 185)
|CB Christian Braswell
|Round 6 (No. 202)
|DB Erick Hallett
|Round 6 (No. 208)
|OT Cooper Hodges
|Round 7 (No. 226)
|DT Raymond Vohasek
|Round 7 (No. 227)
|FB Derek Parish
|Round 7 (No. 240)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: at Dallas Cowboys | 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 12
- Week 2: at Detroit Lions | 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins | 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- Tenth easiest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.477).
- Most prime-time games (three) since 2011.
- Their Week 15 matchup with Baltimore is their first Sunday night game since 2008.
- Their Week 13 game versus the Bengals is their first Monday night game since 2011.
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) The Jaguars' offense has added another proven pass-catching option for QB Trevor Lawrence in Calvin Ridley. Jacksonville acquired the former first-rounder at last year's trade deadline while he was serving his suspension for violating the league's gambling policy. With Ridley fully reinstated, he joins the likes of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram and Travis Etienne to form one of the most well-rounded passing attacks in the league.
2) After missing his entire rookie year with a Lisfranc injury, Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards in 2022, proving he's one of the league's best young backs. The Jaguars are clearly bullish on the 24-year-old's potential to be even better in 2023. With the additions of D’Ernest Johnson (free agency) and Tank Bigsby (draft), and the return of JaMycal Hasty, the Jags also have quality depth in the backfield to complement their rising star.
3) The offensive line was a key piece of the Jaguars' turnaround last season, protecting Lawrence throughout the late-season push and into the playoffs. But there were changes to the front five this offseason. Most significant is the departure of right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason. Also, Jacksonville will have to account for the games left tackle Cam Robinson will be missing as he serves his suspension for violating the league's PED policy. The Jaguars addressed this area of concern via the draft, using their top pick on Anton Harrison. The Oklahoma product figures to open the season opposite third-year tackle Walker Little, who started five games (including postseason) last season.
4) The Jaguars finished tied for second in QB pressures last year (209), but ended the season tied for 25th in total sacks (35). Josh Allen generated plenty of heat on opposing passers, ranking fourth among edge rushers in pressures (64), but struggled to convert those plays into sacks (7), per Next Gen Stats. His running mate on the opposite side, Travon Walker, was one of just four edge rushers with a sack percentage of less than 1% (min. 300 pass-rush snaps) -- not the kind of production the franchise was expecting when it drafted him No. 1 overall. Meanwhile, the organization is still waiting on 2020 first-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson to make his mark off the edge. With Arden Key's departure in free agency, the pressure is on the team's young pass rushers to deliver.