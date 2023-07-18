Jacksonville Jaguars NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

2) After missing his entire rookie year with a Lisfranc injury, Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards in 2022, proving he's one of the league's best young backs. The Jaguars are clearly bullish on the 24-year-old's potential to be even better in 2023. With the additions of D’Ernest Johnson (free agency) and Tank Bigsby (draft), and the return of JaMycal Hasty, the Jags also have quality depth in the backfield to complement their rising star.

3) The offensive line was a key piece of the Jaguars' turnaround last season, protecting Lawrence throughout the late-season push and into the playoffs. But there were changes to the front five this offseason. Most significant is the departure of right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason. Also, Jacksonville will have to account for the games left tackle Cam Robinson will be missing as he serves his suspension for violating the league's PED policy. The Jaguars addressed this area of concern via the draft, using their top pick on Anton Harrison. The Oklahoma product figures to open the season opposite third-year tackle Walker Little, who started five games (including postseason) last season.