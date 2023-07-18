Houston Texans NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

Subplots To Track

1) The biggest story for the Texans entering camp is the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Although coach DeMeco Ryans has not yet officially named Stroud the starter, the Ohio State product has spent the offseason splitting first-team reps with incumbent Davis Mills. The rookie is saying all the things you want to hear, while earning the praise of his teammates. The Texans have to be hoping the No. 2 pick takes hold of the job in the coming weeks. If not, Stroud's rise to the top of depth chart this season should be only a matter of time.

2) With a new scheme and (potentially) a new starting quarterback, the Texans' offense will likely take a minute to find its footing. In the meantime, expect the unit to lean on second-year running back Dameon Pierce, whose 72.2 rushing yards per game last season ranked eighth best in the league. One of the few bright spots in a lackluster Houston attack, Pierce was an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate before an ankle injury sidelined him for the final four games of the season. Look for an improved supporting cast, including new backfield mates Devin Singletary and Mike Boone, to take some of the burden off the 23-year-old.

3) Houston's pass-catching unit saw significant turnover this offseason, most notably with the trade of WR1 Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys. Free-agent additions TE Dalton Schultz and WR Robert Woods are both proven contributors, and their experience could help guide Houston's rookie QB. On the younger end of the spectrum, the Texans selected receivers Tank Dell (Round 3) and Xavier Hutchinson (Round 6) in April's draft, and should get second-year WR John Metchie III back in the mix, too, after he missed his entire rookie season while battling leukemia. The Texans will need every minute of camp and the preseason to bring all these new pieces together.

4) DeMeco Ryans ran a defensive juggernaut while in San Francisco, but trying to replicate that level of success in his first year as head coach shouldn't be the benchmark. The Texans simply don't have nearly the same type of talent as the 49ers. That said, they won't be starting from scratch, either. Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre were both solid contributors as rookies, with room to improve in Year 2. And then there's Will Anderson Jr., whom the Texans traded up to select No. 3 overall in April. Houston's young nucleus will need time to grow together, but the ceiling is high.