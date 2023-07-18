Houston Texans NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Coral Smith has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC South:
Catch up on the Houston Texans' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 25 (rookies & veterans)
- Location: Houston Methodist Training Center | Houston, Texas (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|QB C.J. Stroud
|Round 1 (No. 2 overall)
|Edge Will Anderson Jr.
|Round 1 (No. 3)
|C Juice Scruggs
|Round 2 (No. 62)
|WR Tank Dell
|Round 3 (No. 69)
|Edge Dylan Horton
|Round 4 (No. 109)
|LB Henry To'oTo'o
|Round 5 (No. 167)
|C Jarrett Patterson
|Round 6 (No. 201)
|WR Xavier Hutchinson
|Round 6 (No. 205)
|S Brandon Hill
|Round 7 (No. 248)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: at New England Patriots | 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Thursday, Aug. 10
- Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins | 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 19
- Week 3: at New Orleans Saints | 8 p.m. ET (FOX) on Sunday, Aug. 27
2023 Schedule Notes
- Third easiest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.431).
- Final six games are against 2022 non-playoff teams.
- Three straight home games from Weeks 11-13 (vs. Cardinals, Jaguars and Broncos).
- Play all but one game in the 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday (Week 13 vs. Broncos).
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) The biggest story for the Texans entering camp is the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Although coach DeMeco Ryans has not yet officially named Stroud the starter, the Ohio State product has spent the offseason splitting first-team reps with incumbent Davis Mills. The rookie is saying all the things you want to hear, while earning the praise of his teammates. The Texans have to be hoping the No. 2 pick takes hold of the job in the coming weeks. If not, Stroud's rise to the top of depth chart this season should be only a matter of time.
2) With a new scheme and (potentially) a new starting quarterback, the Texans' offense will likely take a minute to find its footing. In the meantime, expect the unit to lean on second-year running back Dameon Pierce, whose 72.2 rushing yards per game last season ranked eighth best in the league. One of the few bright spots in a lackluster Houston attack, Pierce was an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate before an ankle injury sidelined him for the final four games of the season. Look for an improved supporting cast, including new backfield mates Devin Singletary and Mike Boone, to take some of the burden off the 23-year-old.
3) Houston's pass-catching unit saw significant turnover this offseason, most notably with the trade of WR1 Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys. Free-agent additions TE Dalton Schultz and WR Robert Woods are both proven contributors, and their experience could help guide Houston's rookie QB. On the younger end of the spectrum, the Texans selected receivers Tank Dell (Round 3) and Xavier Hutchinson (Round 6) in April's draft, and should get second-year WR John Metchie III back in the mix, too, after he missed his entire rookie season while battling leukemia. The Texans will need every minute of camp and the preseason to bring all these new pieces together.
4) DeMeco Ryans ran a defensive juggernaut while in San Francisco, but trying to replicate that level of success in his first year as head coach shouldn't be the benchmark. The Texans simply don't have nearly the same type of talent as the 49ers. That said, they won't be starting from scratch, either. Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre were both solid contributors as rookies, with room to improve in Year 2. And then there's Will Anderson Jr., whom the Texans traded up to select No. 3 overall in April. Houston's young nucleus will need time to grow together, but the ceiling is high.
5) Retooling the offensive line had to be one of the Texans' biggest priorities this offseason, with last year's unit ranking among the worst in the league, per PFF. In fact, Laremy Tunsil was the only lineman on the team to earn a PFF grade above 67 (he earned an 80). It was no surprise that Houston signed the veteran to a three-year, $75 million extension in March. They also traded for veteran Shaq Mason and drafted Penn State interior lineman Juice Scruggs in the second round. But they'll need to see former first-rounder Tytus Howard take another step forward in 2023 and could use much more out of second-year guard Kenyon Green (a 2022 first-rounder) if this unit is going to outperform last year's group.