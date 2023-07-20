Pittsburgh Steelers NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) The assumption is that the Steelers will block better this season. But we won't know how this revamped line will fare until the pads go on. The Steelers started Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, James Daniels and Mason Cole up front in 2022. Changes are afoot, though.

Free-agent signing Isaac Seumalo is the new left guard, replacing Dotson, and first-round pick Broderick Jones should have every chance to unseat Moore at left tackle. Either way, the depth and talent has been upgraded.

But for this group to improve, it must be better run blocking for Najee Harris and Co. Too often, Steelers runners had few big holes to exploit last season, especially with runs to the left. Seumalo is a road grader in the run game, and Jones has the athletic skill and pop to improve the push.