Baltimore Ravens NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With 2023 NFL training camps set to kick off the week of July 24, it's time to get up to speed on all 32 NFL teams. Eric Edholm has the lowdown on position battles, key players and notable subplots across the AFC North:
Catch up on the Baltimore Ravens' offseason and 2023 outlook below ...
Training Camp Dates/Information
- Players report: July 18 (rookies); July 25 (veterans)
- Location: Under Armour Performance Center | Owings Mills, Maryland (fan information)
Notable Roster Changes
|2023 Draft class
|Selection
|WR Zay Flowers
|Round 1 (No. 22 overall)
|LB Trenton Simpson
|Round 3 (No. 86)
|Edge Tavius Robinson
|Round 4 (No. 124)
|CB Kyu Blu Kelly
|Round 5 (No. 157)
|OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|Round 6 (No. 199)
|OG Andrew Vorhees
|Round 7 (No. 229)
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles | 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network) on Saturday, Aug. 12
- Week 2: at Washington Commanders | 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Monday, Aug. 21
- Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26
2023 Schedule Notes
- Twelfth easiest strength of schedule in 2023 based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage (.484).
- Only team in the NFL to have both a three-game homestand and three-game road trip in 2023.
-- NFL Research
Subplots To Track
1) With Lamar Jackson's long-term deal serving as the centerpiece of the team's offseason objectives, the attention now turns to the biggest remaining question: Who will step up at receiver?
The options are pretty plentiful. There's the newly signed Odell Beckham, 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman, plus the team's Round 1 selection this year, Zay Flowers. Also, the team added Nelson Agholor in March and returns Devin Duvernay and James Proche.
OBJ is the clear No. 1 if healthy. Can he regain his star power as he approaches age 31, more than 500 days removed from his last game? Bateman is only 23 years old. He and Jackson made some fireworks early before the receiver's season was marred by drops and a foot injury. Flowers is the other possible standout, but will he contribute heavily in Year 1?
Baltimore wideouts combined for just seven TD receptions last season. That number probably needs to at least double in 2023. For now, TE Mark Andrews remains Jackson's top option in the passing game.
2) Receiver isn't the only big question on offense. The team parted ways with coordinator Greg Roman in January and replaced him with Georgia's Todd Monken, signaling a shift in the team's offensive design. Monken has been an NFL OC before, most recently in 2019 (with the Browns).
The Ravens' passing attack wasn't dynamic enough the past few seasons, appearing to rely too often on Jackson creating magic from thin air. While Baltimore isn't expected to abandon its two- and three-TE sets completely under Monken, there should be more of an emphasis on getting their perimeter playmakers involved going forward.
At Georgia, Monken leaned heavily on tempo, pre-snap movement and bunch sets to create defensive confusion. Those are all expected to translate to the Baltimore offense now.
3) There are potential areas of concern on the Ravens' defense at cornerback and pass rusher. Both spots were underwhelming a year ago, and the team made minimal additions to each this offseason.
Still, there's reasonable hope for internal improvement. Up front, the Ravens lose a combined 15 sacks from last season with the departures of Justin Houston and Calais Campbell, though it's worth noting Houston, who's still a free agent, has signed one-year deals with Baltimore the past two Julys. Tyus Bowser missed the first half of last season recovering from an Achilles injury and has dealt with a knee issue this offseason, but should be ready for training camp. Otherwise, the big goal is to unlock the potential of Odafe Oweh, who took a step back last season, and 2022 second-rounder David Ojabo, who played in just two games last season as he worked his way back from an Achilles injury.
The CB situation might be an even bigger question. There's the reliable Marlon Humphrey and a lot of unknowns thereafter. Rock Ya-Sin likely figures into the mix somewhere, either outside or at nickel; both jobs remain unsettled. Other candidates for those spots include Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kyu Blu Kelly. Old friend Marcus Peters remains unsigned and could come back. For now, the Ravens are leaning on their in-house candidates.