Baltimore Ravens NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) Receiver isn't the only big question on offense. The team parted ways with coordinator Greg Roman in January and replaced him with Georgia's Todd Monken, signaling a shift in the team's offensive design. Monken has been an NFL OC before, most recently in 2019 (with the Browns).

The Ravens' passing attack wasn't dynamic enough the past few seasons, appearing to rely too often on Jackson creating magic from thin air. While Baltimore isn't expected to abandon its two- and three-TE sets completely under Monken, there should be more of an emphasis on getting their perimeter playmakers involved going forward.

At Georgia, Monken leaned heavily on tempo, pre-snap movement and bunch sets to create defensive confusion. Those are all expected to translate to the Baltimore offense now.

3) There are potential areas of concern on the Ravens' defense at cornerback and pass rusher. Both spots were underwhelming a year ago, and the team made minimal additions to each this offseason.