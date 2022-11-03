Ravens WR Rashod Bateman undergoing foot surgery, out for remainder of season

The news on Rashod Bateman has gone from bad to worse.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Bateman's 2022 season will be over after the wide receiver chose to have surgery to repair his injured foot.

"It was one of those (situations) where it was up to him," Harbaugh said. "He and his agent and family talked it over, and they decided it would be in his best interest to do that. So we support him on that. We understand what he's doing."

Bateman came into last Thursday's game against the Buccaneers listed as questionable with a foot injury. After 13 snaps played in the game, Bateman left in the second quarter and would not return.

Originally, Bateman's injury was described as a multi-week injury by Harbaugh. But the coach also indicated that there would be further discussions on the matter and that a stint on injured reserve was possible.

That's now reality, although the Ravens clearly thought there was a chance Bateman could return this season. That idea has been quashed.

In six games (five starts) this season, Bateman caught 15 passes for 285 yards and two TDs. He'd also struggled with dropped passes following a strong start to the season with six catches for 167 yards and both scores in the first two games of the season.

This appears to open the door for newly signed DeSean Jackson to play.

"I think there's a good possibility," Harbaugh said. "We're going to keep seeing how he's doing, but I personally think he's probably ready."