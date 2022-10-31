Ravens WR Rashod Bateman out 'a few weeks' with foot injury

The Baltimore Ravens will be without top receiver Rashod Bateman for a few weeks due to a foot injury suffered in last Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following the game, coach John Harbaugh thought the injury wouldn't be serious, but further tests indicated an injury that would need additional time.

"Bateman's a little bit more disappointing in the sense that after the game, they thought it was kind of a tweak, but there was a little more there from a strain standpoint," Harbaugh said Monday. "…(From) conversations that we had, it looks like it's going to be a few weeks for him. We'll have more to report on that later in the week."

Bateman has generated 15 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season.

With the former first-round pick missing time, the Ravens' receiver corps will lean on Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson after both played prominent roles in Baltimore's Week 8 win at Tampa. Baltimore could also activate DeSean Jackson from the practice squad after signing the veteran wideout last week.

In other injury news for Baltimore, Harbaugh noted that running back Gus Edwards is dealing with a minor hamstring injury and will likely be questionable for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9.