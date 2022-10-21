DeSean Jackson on Lamar Jackson: 'I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick'

DeSean Jackson enjoyed some of his best seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles when Michael Vick was the quarterback. Now that he's joined Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens, the veteran receiver sees similarities between the two dual-threat quarterbacks.

"I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now," DeSean Jackson said Thursday, via the team's official website. "I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick. He beat some of his records, so obviously, he's the new era of Michael Vick. Being able to play with Michael Vick, being able to come and play with Lamar, it's a blessing for me. I'm very excited about that."

In five seasons, Lamar Jackson has generated 4,124 rushing yards, 1,985 behind Vick's 6,109-yard record for a QB, which he set in 13 seasons.

Vick started 41 games during a four-season stretch with Philly from 2010-2013, during which Jackson generated two 1,000-yard campaigns and totaled 4,049 yards and 21 TDs.

The heyday for the 35-year-old receiver was long ago, however. In 16 games played in 2021 with the Rams and Raiders, Jackson generated 20 catches for 454 yards and two TDs.

The veteran signed with the Ravens' practice squad this week with the hopes of extending his career catching passes from Lamar and providing Baltimore with a deep threat.

"In practice we had a couple of routes I talked to him about and kind of envisioned what I see," DeSean said. "I had a great feeling of how he looks at it. We can talk about things and when we get out there Sunday, if it's this Sunday, we'll be able to be on the same page."

It remains to be seen if Jackson will be elevated to the game-day roster for Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, but the wideout is optimistic.