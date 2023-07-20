Cincinnati Bengals NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) With the signing of Orlando Brown, the Bengals might have their best O-line in the Zac Taylor era. Protecting Joe Burrow has been a recurring problem since he entered the league. Issues up front were obviously a massive factor in Cincinnati's Super Bowl LVI loss, but they cropped again to start last season and returned in the playoffs.

On paper, the unit looks good. But will it jell properly? If so, the sky's the limit for this offense.

Assuming Mixon remains the lead option, he must make more people miss. The seventh-year back generated just 43 rushing yards over expected on 210 carries last season (21st among RBs, min. 100 carries), per Next Gen Stats, meaning he tended to pick up only the yards available. He's never been a true breakaway back, but improving his number of intermediate runs should at least help the Bengals' pass-happy offense (ranked 31st in RB rushing attempts) keep defenses honest.