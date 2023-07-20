Cleveland Browns NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

2) Is Elijah Moore the missing ingredient? The Browns made a prudent trade last year, landing Amari Cooper from Dallas. Also, they appeared to find a steal in 2020 sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones. But the receiving unit was still missing something last season: a target who can catch a short pass and take it a long way.

Enter Moore, who never found consistent footing with the Jets despite flashing some exciting ability. He was dealt to the Browns in what could end up being a steal if Moore develops as a slot weapon this season.

3) Replacing Joe Woods at defensive coordinator is long-time assistant Jim Schwartz, who has developed a reputation of providing quick improvement on D in his first year at previous stops.

Schwartz will be tasked with cutting down on the coverage lapses the Browns suffered a year ago, as well as generating more big plays defensively. Despite Myles Garrett recording 16 sacks by himself, Cleveland had just 34 as a team last season (ranked 27th in the NFL). The unit also only generated 11 interceptions (21st) and 11 forced fumbles (22nd).