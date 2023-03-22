Jets trading WR Elijah Moore, third-round pick to Browns for second-round pick

Cleveland has eight picks in this year's draft, but the 74th selection is -- for now -- their top pick. The Browns sent their first-round pick to the Texans in the Deshaun Watson deal last year. Cleveland now will have two picks each in Rounds 3, 4 and 5.

The Jets will hold steady at six selections. Following their first-round pick at No. 13 overall, they'll now select back to back in Round 2 at Nos. 42 and 43 overall.

Moore, who turns 23 years old next week, was a second-round pick (34th overall) of the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. In 27 career games, he caught 80 passes for 984 yards (12.3-yard average) and six TDs, also rushing 10 times for 59 yards and a TD. After starting the first six games last season, Moore saw his role and usage decrease, catching 21 passes for 243 yards and one TD in his final 10 games.

The Browns will bring back Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as their top two receivers, but adding firepower was a big item on the offseason to-do list. Moore, who lined up inside and outside for the Jets, has only one 100-yard receiving game in his career (141 vs. Miami in 2021) but averaged a shocking 149.1 receiving yards per game in his final college season at Ole Miss.