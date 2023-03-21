NFL Power Rankings: Jets, Dolphins climb after free agency frenzy; Vikings, Packers slip

Previous rank: No. 20





The Rams won Super Bowl LVI at the end of the 2021 season and are now paying the bill for that ride to glory. (Well worth it, by the way.) Bobby Wagner was released after one very productive year at SoFi. Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Dolphins. Allen Robinson will be the next veteran dealt, if a taker can be found. It seems like the start of a total teardown, but that's not quite right, either: GM Les Snead called 35-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford one of the team's "pillars" moving forward. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive end Aaron Donald are also expected to return, a pair of superstars at premium positions. The Rams appear to be looking to thread the needle again -- rebuilding while competing. We'll see if it works.