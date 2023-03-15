Panthers expected to sign TE Hayden Hurst to three-year contract

The Baltimore Ravens made the former minor-league baseball player a first-round draft pick in 2018, but he struggled to produce in two seasons. He was subsequently traded to the Atlanta Falcons. Hurst generated a career-high 571 yards on 56 catches with six touchdowns in 2020.

Signing in Cincinnati last offseason, Hurst became a key part of the Bengals' explosive offense. Taking advantage of coverage rolling toward Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Hurst corralled 52 catches for 414 yards and two scores. The 29-year-old proved he could be a reliable target in tight quarters and able to pick up yards after the catch.

Now he goes from a friendly offense with Joe Burrow and a plethora of playmakers to one in Carolina that is zeroing in on a rookie quarterback and lacking options. The trade of DJ Moore to help acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft leaves the Panthers with a gaping hole at wideout.