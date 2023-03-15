Around the NFL

Panthers expected to sign TE Hayden Hurst to three-year contract

Published: Mar 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tight end Hayden Hurst is headed back to the NFC South.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Carolina Panthers are expected to sign Hurst to a three-year contract, per sources informed of the situation.

The Panthers entered the offseason with a need at the tight end position, with Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble atop the depth chart. Hurst immediately leapfrogs both incumbents to become Carolina's top pass-catching option.

Related Links

The Baltimore Ravens made the former minor-league baseball player a first-round draft pick in 2018, but he struggled to produce in two seasons. He was subsequently traded to the Atlanta Falcons. Hurst generated a career-high 571 yards on 56 catches with six touchdowns in 2020.

Signing in Cincinnati last offseason, Hurst became a key part of the Bengals' explosive offense. Taking advantage of coverage rolling toward Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Hurst corralled 52 catches for 414 yards and two scores. The 29-year-old proved he could be a reliable target in tight quarters and able to pick up yards after the catch.

Now he goes from a friendly offense with Joe Burrow and a plethora of playmakers to one in Carolina that is zeroing in on a rookie quarterback and lacking options. The trade of DJ Moore to help acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft leaves the Panthers with a gaping hole at wideout.

Carolina answered one question on offense by signing Hurst. What they do at WR and QB are the next big problems to solve.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

James Bradberry received 'more lucrative offers' before deciding to re-sign with contending Eagles

The Eagles have lost a host of free agents already but were able to keep a key piece in James Bradberry. The veteran CB said Tuesday that the chance to chase a Super Bowl was a primary reason he wanted to return.

news

LB Leighton Vander Esch on re-signing with Cowboys: 'My best football is ahead of me'

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch believes his "best football is ahead of" him after re-signing with the Cowboys.

news

Vikings finalizing two-year, $22 million contract for ex-Cardinals CB Byron Murphy

Minnesota lost one big-name cornerback to free agency this year but has added another. The Vikings are finalizing a two-year, $22 million deal with former Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy.

news

Lions signing former Bears RB David Montgomery to three-year, $18M deal

David Montgomery is staying in the NFC North. The Lions are signing the former third-round running back to a three-year contract worth $18 million.

news

Falcons re-signing OL Kaleb McGary to three-year, $34.5 million deal

The Falcons are returning a mainstay on their offensive line. Atlanta is signing offensive tackle Kaleb McGary to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

news

Panthers signing former Saints QB Andy Dalton to two-year, $11 million contract

The Panthers have found a veteran leader for their quarterback room ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Carolina is signing former Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year, $11 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.

news

Colts to release QB Matt Ryan after one season in Indianapolis

Matt Ryan's second career chapter in Indianapolis is over. The Colts are planning to release Ryan after one season spent with the team.

news

Eagles re-signing CB James Bradberry on three-year, $38 million deal

Philadelphia is bringing back a core piece of its Super Bowl-caliber defense. The Eagles are re-signing cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million contract.

news

Cowboys acquiring former All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore from Colts in trade; LB Leighton Vander Esch returning on 2-year deal

The Cowboys are acquiring corner Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Colts, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch also is returning to Dallas on a two-year contract.

news

Jets signing ex-Packers WR Allen Lazard to four-year, $44 million deal

A key piece to the Aaron Rodgers puzzle has found its place in New York. The Jets are working to finalize a deal with receiver Allen Lazard for four years and $44 million.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE