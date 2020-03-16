Falcons trade for TE Hayden Hurst after losing Hooper

With Austin Hooper headed out of town via free agency, the Atlanta Falcons swung a trade for a replacement.
The Falcons acquired tight Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2020 second- and fifth-round selections, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the trade.
The Falcons' second-round pick is No. 55, which came from the Mohamed Sanu trade with New England. Baltimore will flip the fifth-round pick to Jacksonville as a part of the trade for Calais Campbell.
ESPN first reported the deal.
Hurst, a 2018 first-round pick, had yet to bust out in Baltimore, compiling 43 receptions and 512 yards with three TDs the past two seasons. With a deep tight-end group that includes Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, the Ravens shipped out Hurst for draft picks.
Without a starting-caliber TE competition in Atlanta, perhaps steady playing time can coax more production out of Hurst, who turns 27 years old before his third NFL season.