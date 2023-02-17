Howie Roseman prioritizing Jalen Hurts extension, says Carson Wentz deal won't inform discussions

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to give Jalen Hurts a massive raise with a new contract at some point this offseason.

"Obviously we want to keep our best players here for the long term, and he's certainly one of our best players," general manager Howie Roseman said Thursday. "We'll keep all the contract talks internal, but we definitely want to keep Jalen Hurts here long term."

The last time Roseman shelled out big bucks for a young quarterback on a second contract, it bombed big time. In the summer of 2019, the Eagles signed Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension. Two seasons later, Roseman jettisoned the former No. 2 overall pick in favor of Hurts. Wentz, meanwhile, will be looking for his fourth team in four years.

The Eagles GM said the previous contract backfire won't cause the team any pause when considering a new Hurts contract.

"I think each example is on its own," Roseman said. "You've got to look at the individual player. That's not to be critical of anyone we've given a contract to that hasn't worked out, but I think, when we talk about Jalen, we're talking about a guy that we have tremendous confidence in, a guy that we want to be here for a long time. And so, it will be something that will be a priority for us."

The two situations are vastly different.