Around the NFL

Eagles, Carson Wentz agree to four-year extension

Published: Jun 06, 2019 at 12:38 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles have locked up their franchise quarterback.

Carson Wentz and the Eagles agreed to a four-year extension through 2024, the team announced Thursday. Wentz's deal is worth $128 million, and up to $144 million, with $66 million fully guaranteed at signing and $107.9 million in guarantees, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

While Wentz's average annual value (AAV) on the new four-year deal ($32M) doesn't eclipse that of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson ($35M), the Eagles signal-caller surpasses Wilson and all NFL players in total guarantees.

Wentz is the first QB of the 2016 draft class to sign an extension; the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (No. 1) and the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (No. 135) are also waiting on new deals.

The Eagles quarterback had two years remaining on his rookie deal after Philly picked up his fifth-year option on Apr. 29. Now, Wentz is the first NFL QB signed through the 2024 season.

An MVP candidate in 2017 before his season-ending knee injury, the 26-year-old Wentz is one of just four QBs to have a 100-plus passer rating in each of the last two seasons. The Eagles QB ranked in the top 10 in completion percentage (69.6), passing YPG (279.5) and passer rating (102.2) in 2018.

Philly's offseason extension of Wentz ensures the QB's status as the Eagles' franchise quarterback. Though as recently as January, Wentz's status with the franchise was much more precarious.

The QB was sitting out his second consecutive postseason, this time with a back injury, watching his backup and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles lead Philly back into the Divisional Round. Some Eagles fans were even arguing into February whether Foles was actually the future of the franchise given Wentz's injury history and Foles' postseason play.

But when the Eagles let Foles walk into free agency and into a four-year deal with Jacksonville, they made a statement that was confirmed Thursday evening: Wentz is their quarterback of the present and future.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jamaal Williams embraces 'new beginning' in Detroit alongside D'Andre Swift

Entering his first season with the Lions, running back Jamaal Williams is embracing a 'new beginning' with a franchise that is also seeking a fresh start. 
news

NFL fines Washington Football Team $10M following investigation into team culture

The NFL is fining the Washington Football Team $10 million, it announced Thursday, based on the outcome of the workplace review of the franchise, which was led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, that found the club's workplace to have been "highly unprofessional" for "many years."
news

NFL fines Jaguars, Cowboys, 49ers for OTA violations

The Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers were each fined for offseason workout violations and will forfeit an undisclosed amount of OTA days in 2022, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

NFL unable to confirm alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL said Thursday that it was unable to confirm the nature or origin of alleged discriminatory statements made toward former Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung following a review of the matter.
news

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph feels 'extremely fortunate' about discovery of foot injury

A foot injury discovered during a routine physical may have altered Kyle Rudolph's offseason, but the Giants TE recently said he's glad the issue was detected and resolved at the time that it was.
news

Justin Simmons: Broncos are 'really close' to getting back to playoffs

Despite his Broncos finishing fourth in the AFC West last season, safety Justin Simmons believes they are in a position to contend in 2021. He also thinks Denver could boast the best defense in the NFL.
news

Chargers CB Chris Harris: Derwin James' return 'going to be an issue' for opponents

It's been so long since Derwin James zoomed around the Chargers' secondary that his return in 2021 has flown under the radar. Chargers teammates haven't forgotten.
news

Roundup: Steelers sign kicker Sam Sloman to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding former Rams and Titans kicker ﻿Sam Sloman﻿, the team announced Thursday.
news

Carson Wentz: 'I really feel like I have a new passion for the game' in Indianapolis

Quarterback Carson Wentz gets to start anew in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts following an offseason trade. Can the former Eagles quarterback return to his '17 Pro Bowl form? 
news

WR John Taylor, LB Patrick Willis to be inducted into 49ers Hall of Fame

The 49ers, along with the York family, announced Wednesday that wide receiver John Taylor and linebacker Patrick Willis would be the newest inductees into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame. 
news

Bears WR Allen Robinson mum on any developments with contract

Chicago wide receiver Allen Robinson reiterated that he was ready to play the 2021 season on the franchise tag and offered no update on whether an extension was forthcoming. He was also mum on Chicago's quarterback situation.
news

Lane Johnson: Eagles are going to 'come out swinging' after disappointing 2020 season

After a disastrous 2020 campaign, Eagles tackle ﻿Lane Johnson﻿ believes his team is perfectly positioned as a sleeper that's ready to land a few punches.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW