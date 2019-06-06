Eagles, Carson Wentz agree to four-year extension

Carson Wentz and the Eagles agreed to a four-year extension through 2024, the team announced Thursday. Wentz's deal is worth $128 million, and up to $144 million, with $66 million fully guaranteed at signing and $107.9 million in guarantees, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
While Wentz's average annual value (AAV) on the new four-year deal ($32M) doesn't eclipse that of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson ($35M), the Eagles signal-caller surpasses Wilson and all NFL players in total guarantees.
Wentz is the first QB of the 2016 draft class to sign an extension; the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (No. 1) and the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (No. 135) are also waiting on new deals.
The Eagles quarterback had two years remaining on his rookie deal after Philly picked up his fifth-year option on Apr. 29. Now, Wentz is the first NFL QB signed through the 2024 season.
An MVP candidate in 2017 before his season-ending knee injury, the 26-year-old Wentz is one of just four QBs to have a 100-plus passer rating in each of the last two seasons. The Eagles QB ranked in the top 10 in completion percentage (69.6), passing YPG (279.5) and passer rating (102.2) in 2018.
Philly's offseason extension of Wentz ensures the QB's status as the Eagles' franchise quarterback. Though as recently as January, Wentz's status with the franchise was much more precarious.
The QB was sitting out his second consecutive postseason, this time with a back injury, watching his backup and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles lead Philly back into the Divisional Round. Some Eagles fans were even arguing into February whether Foles was actually the future of the franchise given Wentz's injury history and Foles' postseason play.
But when the Eagles let Foles walk into free agency and into a four-year deal with Jacksonville, they made a statement that was confirmed Thursday evening: Wentz is their quarterback of the present and future.