Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not ready to discuss possible long-term deal days after Super Bowl loss

Published: Feb 14, 2023 at 03:16 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Jalen Hurts might be in line for a lucrative payday soon. He's just not ready to discuss it.

Two days after Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, Hurts was asked about the possibility of signing a long-term deal this offseason. But the anguish of the game's result leaked into his answer.

"The thing that I'm most focused on is winning," Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "The only thing I care about is winning, and ultimately winning championships. So, there will be a day where the conversation can be had, but today isn't that day."

Hurts starred in a losing effort, completing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown and running for 70 yards and three more scores. Even with a fumble that the Chiefs' Nick Bolton ran back 36 yards for a critical score, Hurts might have been the game's MVP had the Eagles hung on.

Related Links

The championship-game hangover is not new for Hurts. He led a go-ahead scoring drive as a freshman at Alabama in the national championship game against Clemson, but Hurts was powerless to watch as Deshaun Watson drove the Tigers downfield for the game-winning score.

Sunday night, the other quarterback doing the same thing was Patrick Mahomes. Hurts' final Hail Mary attempt in the waning seconds came up several yards shy of the closest possible target. The motivation then was the same as it'll be now, Hurts said.

"I remember sitting there (as an) 18-year-old kid saying, 'My sophomore year starts tomorrow,'" Hurts said, according to The Athletic's Zach Berman. "Nothing changes now. Going into Year 4 hungrier than ever, starving for more."

Eventually, though, that extension is expected to come -- and the wait might be long. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported prior to Super Bowl LVII kickoff that -- win or lose -- the Eagles were prepared to open negotiations.

"As soon as (Super Bowl LVII) is over, the Eagles will turn their attention to locking in their big-time franchise QB to a massive deal," Rapoport said.

As a second-round pick in 2020, Hurts is not eligible for the fifth-year option that comes with first-round picks, such as the quarterbacks who were drafted ahead of him -- Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. That means Hurts is entering the final year of his deal, currently slated to make a base salary of a little more than $4.2 million and bonuses totaling nearly $600,000.

If an extension goes down this offseason, that salary will rise exponentially.

"There is no bigger priority for Philadelphia for getting this done," Rapoport reported. "His price tag is only going up. The more he has won, the higher the price tag is going to be.

"He's a good teammate, and I'm sure whatever contract he does, it's going to be something where he can keep the pieces around him. But it's going to be expensive."

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers leads all quarterback contracts at an average per year just north of $50 million. Denver's Russell Wilson is next at $49 million, followed by Arizona's Kyler Murray ($46.1 million APY), Cleveland's Watson ($46 million) and Mahomes ($45 million).

Considering how Hurts has played -- not only in the Super Bowl, but also this past season, when he was the MVP runner-up to Mahomes -- the floor for his contract might be $47 million per year. Between the regular season and playoffs, Hurts combined for 25 TD passes and only six INTs and ran for 18 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Derek Carr released by Raiders after nine seasons

Following nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr is being released by the organization on Tuesday ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline after which $40.4 million in future earnings would have become guaranteed. The quarterback will now become a free agent for the first time in his career.

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Former Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday thanks team for opportunity after Shane Steichen hiring

Jeff Saturday wants all of Colts Nation -- including those who didn't want him as coach -- to know that he's as supportive of the team as he's always been after Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen as the new head coach.

news

See how some NFL teams are celebrating Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here, just days after the 2022 season has officially ended, so here is how some teams are celebrating the day of love on social media.

news

Andy Reid hints at OC Eric Bieniemy possibly needing to leave Chiefs to get head coaching job

Does Eric Bieniemy need to leave Andy Reid's giant shadow to land an elusive head-coaching opportunity? In the Super Bowl LVII afterglow, Reid was asked Monday what might be next for Bieniemy.

news

Ravens hire Todd Monken as new offensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Panthers hire Jim Caldwell as senior assistant, Duce Staley as assistant head coach/RBs coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich continues to add veteran talent to his coaching staff, naming Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant on Tuesday.

news

Tom Brady says he hopes Aaron Rodgers doesn't retire: 'The league needs good quarterbacks'

Tom Brady is a week into his own retirement, so he has thoughts on whether Aaron Rodgers should join him on the other side. On Brady's latest podcast episode, Brady said he hopes Rodgers keeps his career going for now.

news

Indianapolis Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as new head coach

The Colts are turning to another Eagles offensive coordinator fresh off a Super Bowl appearance to lead Indianapolis into its next era of football. Shane Steichen was hired as the next Colts head coach on Tuesday.

news

Super Bowl LVII averages audience of 113 million viewers, is most-watched program in six years

The Kansas City Chiefs' last-second 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, one of the highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history, delivered massive viewership numbers, as well.

news

Former Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler dies at age of 72

Former St. Louis Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler died at the age of 72, the team announced on Monday. Dobler was a fifth-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE