Super Bowl LVII averages audience of 113 million viewers, is most-watched program in six years

The viewership for the Chiefs-Eagles game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was up slightly from Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, which averaged 112.3 million viewers.

Even more viewers showed up for Rihanna's performance in the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which drew an average of 118.7 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, per FOX. Rihanna's return to the stage was the second-most watched Super Bowl halftime performance on record and the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show since Katy Perry (and Left Shark) performed in 2015 (also in Glendale).

182.6 million viewers watched all or part of Super Bowl LVII on FOX and FOX Deportes, the network said. To no one's surprise, Kansas City and Philadelphia led all local markets in viewership with 52.0/87 and 46.3/77 ratings/shares, respectively.

Super Bowl LVII was also the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, per FOX, with 7 million streams, up 18% over last year's game, and the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language cable TV history (951,000 viewers on FOX Deportes).

Despite Super Bowl LVII's big numbers, they still don't come close to Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, when a record 114.4 million viewers on average watched Malcolm Butler and the Patriots thwart the Seattle Seahawks at the goal line.