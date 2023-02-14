Around the NFL

Super Bowl LVII averages audience of 113 million viewers, is most-watched program in six years

Published: Feb 13, 2023 at 07:24 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Kansas City Chiefs' last-second 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, one of the highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history, delivered massive viewership numbers, as well.

According to FOX Sports, Super Bowl LVII drew an average viewership of 113 million, making Kansas City's win the third-most watched television show of all time and the best Super Bowl audience since the New England Patriots' historic comeback win in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

Final viewership data will be available on Tuesday.

Related Links

The viewership for the Chiefs-Eagles game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was up slightly from Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, which averaged 112.3 million viewers.

Even more viewers showed up for Rihanna's performance in the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which drew an average of 118.7 million viewers across TV and digital platforms, per FOX. Rihanna's return to the stage was the second-most watched Super Bowl halftime performance on record and the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show since Katy Perry (and Left Shark) performed in 2015 (also in Glendale).

182.6 million viewers watched all or part of Super Bowl LVII on FOX and FOX Deportes, the network said. To no one's surprise, Kansas City and Philadelphia led all local markets in viewership with 52.0/87 and 46.3/77 ratings/shares, respectively.

Super Bowl LVII was also the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, per FOX, with 7 million streams, up 18% over last year's game, and the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language cable TV history (951,000 viewers on FOX Deportes).

Despite Super Bowl LVII's big numbers, they still don't come close to Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, when a record 114.4 million viewers on average watched Malcolm Butler and the Patriots thwart the Seattle Seahawks at the goal line.

Considering the historic nature of Sunday's clash between Kansas City and Philly -- Patrick Mahomes becoming the first player this century to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, and Jalen Hurts rushing for three TDs, a Super Bowl record for a QB -- it was only fitting that Super Bowl LVII saw near-historic viewership.

Related Content

news

Former Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler dies at age of 72

Former St. Louis Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler died at the age of 72, the team announced on Monday. Dobler was a fifth-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks Super Bowl MVP, says ankle won't hold him back this offseason

A day after winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked to the media about winning Super Bowl MVP and his ankle injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs' Harrison Butker bounces back from early miss to kick game-winning FG in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says it was a kicker's dream to be able to kick a game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney on Super Bowl LVII performance: 'It is the biggest game of my life'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney only had three touches in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles and said it was the "biggest game of his life."

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says he dreamt of scoring TD, winning Super Bowl: 'For it to happen, it's surreal'

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton offered a compelling case to be named MVP following his performance in Super Bowl LVII, which included a game-altering fumble return touchdown against the Eagles.

news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2023 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2023.

news

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on earning second Super Bowl ring: 'It's a whole other feeling to get two'

Following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, TE Travis Kelce fought back emotions when talking about beating his brother Jason and the effect the win will have on Andy Reid's legacy going forward.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

Andy Reid, awash in celebratory confetti following his Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, said he's staying put as the franchise's head coach.

news

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: 'It was holding'

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry told reporters following Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE