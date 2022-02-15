Around the NFL

Super Bowl LVI averages audience of 112.3 million viewers, is most-watched show in five years

Published: Feb 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Super Bowl LVI cracked the 100-million viewer mark in a turnaround from viewership of last year's big game, marking a strong finish to an NFL postseason rife with late-game drama and thrilling finishes.

Per NBC Sports, the Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals drew an average audience of 112.3 million, including 101.1 million TV viewers and another 11.2 million streamers. The game was available on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital and Yahoo Sports mobile properties. It ranked as the most-watched program in five years since Super Bowl LI, featuring the New England Patriots' improbable comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, drew 113.7 million.

The viewership for the Rams-Bengals game was roughly a 10-percent jump from the audience that watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topple the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl.

Viewers apparently weren't drifting away at halftime, either. The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show averaged 103.4 million viewers from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. ET, and Telemundo's first-ever Spanish-language Super Bowl broadcast averaged 1.9 million sets of eyeballs.

It should come as little surprise that the numbers were up, given the competitiveness of most of this year's playoff games. Before meeting in the Super Bowl, the Rams and Bengals nipped their previous two playoff opponents by just three points each. Earlier in the postseason, the 49ers knocked off the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round, 13-10, and the Buffalo Bills took the Chiefs to overtime in perhaps the most exciting playoff game of them all. True to form, the Super Bowl proved to be yet another three-point nail-biter as the Bengals took a 20-16 late into the fourth quarter until the Rams' ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ caught a 1-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes remaining for the game-winning points.

Cincinnati topped local-market viewership with a 46.1/84 rating, while the Los Angeles ratings were not in the national top 10 at 36.7/77. Other local markets in the top 10 included Detroit, Pittsburgh, Columbus (Ohio), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Boston, Philadelphia and Jacksonville.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered knee sprain in Super Bowl LVI, won't need offseason surgery

Some encouraging news for the Bengals following a disheartening loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI: The knee injury that star quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ suffered in the second half of the game apparently isn't serious.
news

Patriots name Matt Groh to replace Dave Ziegler as director of player personnel

Bill Belichick has located his new top personnel man. The Patriots named Matt Groh their next director of player personnel. Groh will assume the duties vacated by Dave Ziegler, who is now the Raiders' general manager.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf undergoes foot surgery to remove screw from previous procedure

DK Metcalf﻿ is on the mend from foot surgery. The Seahawks' talented young receiver recently had a screw from a previous procedure removed from his left foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Tom Brady hopeful Rob Gronkowski continues to play despite QB's retirement: 'He can certainly do it'

﻿Tom Brady﻿, whose move to Tampa Bay in 2020 drew Rob Gronkowski out of a one-year retirement, believes the four-time All-Pro tight end has plenty left to give the game.
news

Larry Fitzgerald says Cooper Kupp's postseason trumps '08 run: 'I got memories, he's got hardware'

Similarities abound between Larry Fitzgerald's 2008 playoff run and the one that ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ just completed. But for Fitzgerald, the postseason Kupp delivered bested his own.
news

Rams coach Sean McVay 'enjoying this moment,' not focused on coaching future: 'We'll see'

Asked if he will return to coach the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next season, the 36-year-old Sean McVay told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times: "We'll see."
news

John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former NFL coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Madden's son, Mike, were among the myriad speakers who paid tribute in a celebration of John Madden's life -- One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden -- at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 14

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Antonio Pierce being hired as Raiders linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray releases statement: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about' 

Amid Instagram scrubs and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, Arizona Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ returned to social media Monday afternoon and released a statement professing his love for the game, his focus on improvement and tabbing the recent histrionics as "nonsense." 
news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell says he's 'definitely not retiring' 

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LVI, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ put to rest any speculation that he will retire, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be back in 2022 as a Raven, or in a different uniform.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered torn ACL in Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over Bengals

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is believed to have suffered a torn left ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Beckham left the game in the second quarter with the injury and did not return.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW