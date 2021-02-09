Super Bowl LV draws audience of 96.4 million viewers

Published: Feb 09, 2021 at 10:44 AM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl drew a total audience of 96.4 million viewers.

CBS said Tuesday the audience included record digital numbers for a game that had lost its competitive edge by halftime -- Tampa Bay won 31-9 -- and was marked by limited watch parties because of the pandemic.

The most watched Super Bowl was in 2015. The New England-Seattle game drew 114.4 million viewers.

CBS said Sunday's championship was the most live-streamed NFL game, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute, up 65% from last year's Super Bowl. It was also the first NFL game to deliver more than 1 billion total streaming minutes.

Kansas City led all metered markets with a 59.9 rating, an increase of 8% over its Super Bowl rating from last year. The Boston market, buoyed by Tampa Bay and ex-Patriot quarterback Tom Brady, was second at 57. Tampa was third at 52.3

The total viewership came across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, Buccaneers and Chiefs mobile properties, Verizon Media mobile properties and ESPN Deportes television and digital properties.

Copyright The 2021 Associated Press.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles set to host first Super Bowl since 1993

In one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first time in nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February 2022.
news

Los Angeles to host Super Bowl LVI in Feb. 2022 at SoFi Stadium

In one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first time in nearly three decades. Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Inglewood in February 2022.

news

Russell Wilson: 'I want to be involved" in Seahawks' personnel decisions

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said Tuesday that he wants to be more involved in his team's personnel decisions.
news

NFL Power Rankings: Buccaneers reign over Chiefs! Where do Saints, Steelers go from here?

With Super Bowl LV in the rearview, Dan Hanzus provides his NFL Power Rankings one final time before offseason madness kicks into high gear. Check out the full rundown, 1 to 32.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW