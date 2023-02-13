Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks Super Bowl MVP, says ankle won't hold him back this offseason

Making it all the more impressive was that it came on the ankle Mahomes injured in the AFC Championship Game and aggravated late in the second quarter. It was the second big scramble Mahomes ripped off to set up a game winner, reminiscent of the penultimate play in the win over the Bengals, converting a third-and-4 in the conference title game to set up Butker's game-winner in that one.

The injury flared up when Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards rolled over Mahomes' bad ankle, leaving his status for the second half up in the air.

"Once you have that high ankle sprain, when any little tweak like that happens, it just really magnifies it," Mahomes explained. "Coming into the game, I felt way better than I did in the Cincinnati game. … Luckily we were able to get into halftime and get some new tape on (the ankle) and some movement to try and get some mobility back."

As for his offseason, Mahomes plans to take "a few weeks off" and said he believes the ankle shouldn't hold him back. He plans to be ready for April workouts in his home state of Texas and in OTAs with the Chiefs. The only thing that will take a hit this offseason, Mahomes joked, would be his golf game.