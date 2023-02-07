Around the NFL

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says QB Jalen Hurts has nothing to prove with contract extension on horizon

Published: Feb 07, 2023 at 10:54 AM
Eric Edholm

Win or lose in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to begin contract extension talks with quarterback Jalen Hurts soon. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday night that Hurts was "just what we're looking for."

Asked when negotiations might begin in earnest with Hurts and his agent, Nicole Lynn, Lurie joked, "Certainly not this week." Lurie has a point: There's a big game on Sunday.

But it was clear from Lurie's words about the Eagles' 24-year-old quarterback that the team has no reservations about making Hurts the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future -- if he isn't already -- and likely rewarding him with a contract that places him among the highest-paid at his position.

"I don't think he has anything to prove (as the quarterback of the future)," Lurie told Paolantonio. "He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field (and) off the field. He's 24 years old, incredibly mature and, most importantly, driven to be even better.

"What we're seeing today, I think, is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness, as he has since high school (and) since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us."

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. That means he's now eligible for an extension, due to make a total-cash value of a little more than $4.4 million next season. That number places Hurts, an MVP finalist, below the likes of Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor. Fourteen quarterbacks are slated to top $25 million next season.

All signs point to a deal getting done with Hurts and the Eagles this offseason. But first things first, and Hurts understands that his time will come.

"We'll kind of handle that later on," Hurts said when asked about Lurie's comments. "Get there when we get there."

