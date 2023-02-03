Super Bowl LVII's top 10 game-planning nightmares: How do you cover Travis Kelce? Stop A.J. Brown?

I'm not a doctor, and I'm not going to speculate on the current state of Mahomes' right ankle -- or what his health percentage could be by kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.





Here's what I do know: Patrick Mahomes is the biggest nightmare to game plan against in the NFL today. Why? Well ...





The MVP front-runner is a unicorn at the position as an elite thrower with exceptional improvisational skills. Mahomes dazzles as a gunslinger from inside or outside of the pocket, displaying pinpoint accuracy on off-platform throws while releasing the ball from various arm angles.





As an elusive playmaker with A+ arm talent, the veteran is nearly impossible to defend with conventional tactics. Opponents must find a way to keep Mahomes confined to the pocket with a disciplined pass rush that requires defenders to stay on their tracks while avoiding running past the depth of the quarterback's drop. If Jonathan Gannon's defense can clog Mahomes' escape lanes while dropping seven and eight defenders into coverage, the five-star passer will be forced to play a dink-and-dunk game that will challenge his patience as a playmaker. Given how turnovers often coincide with poor decisions and uncertainty, Philadelphia needs to win with four and blanket Kansas City's aerial attack with seven defenders in coverage.