Mock Draft

Eric Edholm 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Four QBs selected in top 10; Bills, Eagles add running back

Published: Feb 03, 2023 at 08:55 AM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

With the top 29 picks set for the 2023 NFL Draft, here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27.

NOTES:

  1. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
  2. The order for Pick Nos. 30 and 31 will be determined by the outcome of Super Bowl LVII.
Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

Bears fans will spend the next few months projecting trades down and debating Carter vs. Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. In this trade-free exercise, Chicago lands the most impactful interior rusher in the 2023 class.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

Young's small frame and shoulder injury during the 2022 season are concerns, but his field vision and anticipation skills are elite. New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also starred for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

With J.J. Watt's retirement, the Cardinals lose more than a third of their 2022 sacks. Anderson wasn't quite as explosive and productive this past season as he was in 2021, but he is this draft's most electric pass rusher.

Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

It's easy to see how Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard would appreciate Levis, who oozes toughness, even if he's coming off a challenging 2022 season. If the Colts really want him, though, they might have to move up -- Levis will go high.

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via DEN)
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

The SEC run ends with a long, toolsy, disruptive edge rusher out of the Big 12. Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Boye Mafe and Wilson could be a fearsome foursome up front in Seattle.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via LAR)
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

If the Lions stay here, why not use the pennies-from-heaven Rams pick on an eventual successor for Jared Goff? Trading down certainly has some appeal, but Stroud possesses some Goff-like traits from the pocket and could sit a year if needed.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

If the Raiders go the veteran route to replace Derek Carr, adding more O-line help could be the play here. Johnson is powerful and loose with starting experience at guard and tackle.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

The Falcons have fewer sacks (68) over the past three seasons than the Eagles had in 2022 alone (70). They still need help heating up the edges.

Pick
9
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Panthers certainly would need to have a starting-caliber veteran QB on the roster in order to make this pick, but Richardson has all the traits to be a Cam Newton starter kit to develop gradually.

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via NO)
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB · Junior

Another "bonus" pick here, the Eagles can sit back and let a talented player fall into their laps. However, they tend to target certain positions in Round 1 -- and they love long, athletically gifted corners in the mold of Gonzalez.

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Changes are coming on offense, and adding a dose of athleticism up front feels important. Jones moved nimbly in the two College Football Playoff games and could be Taylor Lewan's immediate replacement.

Pick
12
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

He's not J.J. Watt Jr., but Van Ness has decent strength and excellent growth potential, bringing a hockey-enforcer mentality to Houston's defense. Despite not starting for the Hawkeyes, Van Ness has borderline-elite burst for his frame.

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OT · Junior

Some might project him as an NFL guard, but I'm putting Skoronski in the "tackle until proven otherwise" category for now. He's not long for the position, and GM Joe Douglas has favored size and length there, but I think Skoronski could be an exception.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · DB · Junior

With the run on tackles happening prior to the Patriots' pick, I could see them pivot to a smart, competitive and versatile defensive back. Devin McCourty might be ready to retire, leaving a big leadership void.

Pick
15
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

This might be early for Mayer, who isn't every team's top-rated tight end. But he's rock solid across the board and would give Green Bay a quality middle-of-the-field pass catcher, which is a need.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

Washington could go any number of directions here. But corner is a need, and Porter might be a big upgrade over Benjamin St-Juste in a division with big-play receivers such as A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bryan Bresee
Bryan Bresee
Clemson · DL · Sophomore (RS)

We likely won't know what range Bresee figures to land in until the medical portion of the NFL Scouting Combine. But if his reports come back clean, the former five-star recruit could go higher. The Steelers badly need D-line depth.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

The Lions just struck gold with Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, so why not head back to Champaign to land one of the scrappiest, most instinctive corners in the draft. Witherspoon fits the Lions' mold -- and is a former roommate of Joseph's, to boot.

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cam Smith
Cam Smith
South Carolina · CB · Junior (RS)

The Bucs certainly don't mind drafting long, athletic corners. The need will be higher if they don't bring back Jamel Dean and/or Sean Murphy-Bunting, both of whom are free agents.

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Siaki Ika
Siaki Ika
Baylor · NT · Junior (RS)

The Seahawks are always good for a surprise in the first round, but the massive Ika could help fill a big void for one of the worst run-stopping defenses last season. Pete Carroll wasn't kidding when he said the front seven needs help.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

The Chargers need another threat at wide receiver if this offense wants to add another dimension. It's a short drive from the facility to find some help in the game-breaking Addison.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

I swear I'm not doing this geographically. The Ravens really could use another corner with size and ball skills, and this would not be a reach.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kelee Ringo
Kelee Ringo
Georgia · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Patrick Peterson is a free agent, and the Vikings needed corner help last season with Peterson on the roster. Ringo isn't a first-round prospect for everyone, but he's gifted enough to gamble on here.

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Darnell Washington
Darnell Washington
Georgia · TE · Junior

Jacksonville could use more help defensively, but adding a king-sized blocker and receiver for Trevor Lawrence makes a ton of sense. Washington reminds me of longtime Jaguar Marcedes Lewis.

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
Quentin Johnston
Quentin Johnston
TCU · WR · Junior

Isaiah Hodgins opened eyes late in the season, and Wan'Dale Robinson will be back from a torn ACL, but adding a lengthy playmaker with burst and 50-50 skills makes sense.

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

It will be fascinating to see where JSN lands after injuries derailed his 2022 campaign. The Cowboys badly need receiver help, though, and could consider ending his slide here.

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

Would the Bills really draft a back in Round 1? If Devin Singletary walks in free agency, maybe. This offense needs another outlet, and Robinson is one of the top playmakers in this class, a spectacular all-around talent worthy of going much higher.

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State · TE · Senior

If they can't afford to keep Hayden Hurst in free agency, the athletically gifted Musgrave could slide right in as yet another weapon for this Joe Burrow-led offense that might not be able to pay everyone over the next few years.

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(via SF through MIA, DEN)
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · OG · Senior

The Saints could use the selection they picked up in the Sean Payton trade to get a QB, but in this mock, they get a mauling guard in case Andrus Peat doesn't return.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Antonio Johnson
Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M · S · Junior

There might be bigger needs elsewhere, but Juan Thornhill is a free agent, so safety is a spot Kansas City could address with this versatile playmaker offering length and hitting ability.

Pick
31
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama · RB · Junior

Running back isn't a spot I'd normally peg for Philly in Round 1, but at this point, what do you get for the team that has (almost) everything? An electric back and possible replacement for Miles Sanders if he walks in free agency.

