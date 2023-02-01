All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Where do Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts land?

Elway was a physical marvel, won an MVP and earned three second-team All-Pro nods in his career (1983-1998), but his passing numbers (3,217 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 picks per year), even when adjusted for his era, don't stack up with the rest of the top nine. If this looks high for Mahomes, consider that he has been the best overall player in the NFL over the last five seasons in aggregate. He's already an all-time great and will likely win his second MVP at NFL Honors just days before Super Bowl LVII. Few on this list could ever have claimed that level of dominance. I'm only knocking him so much because of his lack of longevity. Staubach is a great "What if?" player, because he didn't become a full-time starter until he was 29 years old. He's still the consensus best quarterback of the 1970s and led the league in passer rating four times. He probably gets downgraded too much for the era in which he played. Starr, who has a reputation for being a "winner" of the '60s and early Super Bowl era without generating great stats, actually has ... pretty great stats. So does Brees. He only earned one first-team All-Pro nod, because he was so often behind Brady, Manning and Rodgers, but his longevity and consistency were remarkable. He was nearly always a top-five quarterback in New Orleans.