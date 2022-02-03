All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Where do Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow slot in?

Elway was a physical marvel, won an MVP and earned three second-team All-Pro nods in his career (1983-1998), but his passing numbers (3,217 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 picks per year), even when adjusted for his era, don't stack up with the rest of the top nine. Staubach is a great "What if?" because he didn't become a full-time starter until he was 29 years old. He's still the consensus best quarterback of the 1970s and led the league in passer rating four times. He probably gets downgraded too much for the era in which he played. Starr, who has a reputation for being a "winner" of the '60s and early Super Bowl era without generating great stats actually has ... pretty great stats. So does Brees, who is now as stuck in place on this list as his hair on NBC's Football Night in America. The end of Brees' career is a reminder that you don't have to be Tom Brady to age well because Brees also played some of his best ball into his late 30s.