From tortoise to G.O.A.T.: Tom Brady retires as the greatest dynasty in NFL history

When the inevitable split from New England came in early 2020, it was still a shock. Brady had grown so close to Robert Kraft that the owner often said he was like another son. Brady's departure pained them both, but it also set the stage for what was, at the end, Brady's most remarkable achievement.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers just as the NFL shut down at the start of the pandemic. There would be no gatherings with coaches at the team facility, no offseason program, no minicamp to meet his new teammates. Brady was joining a playoff-caliber roster and he behaved like the hungry sixth-round draft pick he once was. He demanded of general manager Jason Licht the phone numbers of his receivers. He told Licht he knew exactly how many hours there were until Tampa Bay would open the 2020 season. Brady walked into a stranger's home in search of his new offensive coordinator. He organized workouts with his new receivers in a public park, only to be kicked out because the park was closed. He held clandestine throwing sessions at an area high school, to the dismay of the league and union, which had banned such gatherings because of health concerns. He was frantically trying to learn his receivers and a new offense.

Brady was starting over at age 43 under the most unusual and difficult circumstances -- circumstances that heavily favored teams with continuity and familiarity, not new quarterbacks -- but he was noticeably unburdened by his relocation. His social media accounts grew more humorous, his press conferences more informative.

In the days before the Super Bowl a year ago, Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen bemoaned all the lost time and the hundreds of practice reps Brady had not had with his new team. He wished then that the Bucs had eight more games to play, so that the offense could get to where he thought Brady would take it.

But Brady had been defying expectations since he was a player at Michigan, fending off uber-recruit Drew Henson for the starting job. And the first season of the new Brady era ended the same way so many campaigns of the old Brady era did: with No. 12 holding a Lombardi Trophy. He and the Bucs had blown out the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, Brady holding off the future just as he had his own aging. The Chiefs dynasty would have to wait. The Brady dynasty was still reigning.