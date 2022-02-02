All-Tom Brady team: Rob Gronkowski, Richard Seymour among best to have played with QB

Receiver: Randy Moss

Moss was great in Minnesota for the first seven seasons of his career, let's make no mistake about that. But he was on another level with the New England Patriots, putting up his best season as a pro in 2007, when he set an NFL record with 23 touchdown receptions and earned both Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. I mean, it's obvious. Moss is considered by many to be the best of all time, and his time in New England could be Exhibit A as to why.