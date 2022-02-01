Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 seasons

After months of speculation and rumors surrounding his future plans, Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback declared in a lengthy social media post Tuesday morning that he has decided to hang up his cleats after 22 seasons following a week of reflection.

The announcement comes three days after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brady planned to retire.

"My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% of me,' Brady wrote, "but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."