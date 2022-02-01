Around the NFL

Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 seasons

Published: Feb 01, 2022 at 09:52 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

After months of speculation and rumors surrounding his future plans, Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback declared in a lengthy social media post Tuesday morning that he has decided to hang up his cleats after 22 seasons following a week of reflection.

The announcement comes three days after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Brady planned to retire.

"My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors and fans deserve 100% of me,' Brady wrote, "but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Around the NFL will have more on Brady's retirement shortly.

Related Content

news

Ravens to 'turn over every stone' to prevent injuries that undercut 2021 season

No one was hit harder by the injury bug in 2021 than the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh is ready to do whatever is necessary to ward off the pest -- citronella candles, bug spray, mosquito nets, whatever -- in 2022.
news

Vikings plan to fly in Jim Harbaugh for head coaching interview

The Vikings plan to fly in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Tom Brady 'still going through the process,' has made no decision on playing future

In his first comments since Saturday's reports that he plans to retire, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday on the Let's Go! podcast that he has yet to make a decision on his playing future.
news

With synergy in mind, Raiders owner Mark Davis pleased to welcome Patriots pairing of head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler

Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are each moving west from Massachusetts to Nevada, and Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes their familiarity from their time working together in New England makes all the difference. After his last two tandems have flopped, Davis is banking on it.
news

Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back'

The Bears have a new leadership group that's bringing a high bar to the Windy City. General manager Ryan Poles spoke with reporters Monday and laid out his plan for the franchise, which includes one important goal: divisional dominance.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Working for Rams' Sean McVay was 'best two years of my life'

In Super Bowl LVI, Zac Taylor will face off against the coach and team that propelled him to the Bengals' head-coaching gig: Sean McVay and the L.A. Rams. The Cincinnati coach remembers that experience fondly.
news

John Madden public memorial to be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Feb. 14

The Madden Family announced Monday that a public memorial in celebration of Madden's life will be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 31

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE C.J. Uzomah came out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an MCL sprain, calling his outlook "encouraging." It gives Uzomah a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Andy Reid: There's nobody looking at Patrick Mahomes 'cross-eyed' following loss to Bengals

Patrick Mahomes was uncharacteristically off during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed his QB's play Monday.
news

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores among five candidates included in Saints' head coach interviews this week

The Saints aren't wasting any time finding Sean Payton's replacement, and the list of candidates includes a Super Bowl-winning coach. New Orleans interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW