Around the NFL

Tom Brady 'still going through the process,' has made no decision on playing future

Published: Jan 31, 2022 at 07:22 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday that he has yet to make a decision on his playing future.

"I'm still going through the process that I said I was going through," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast. "Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do and I think when the time is right I'll be ready to make a decision one way or the other."

Brady's comments are his first since NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback plans to retire, according to multiple sources close to the QB.

Saturday's news was met by Brady's agent Don Yee stating that, "Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy," while Tom Brady Sr. told NFL Network's Mike Giardi that his son "has not made a final decision one way or the other."

Rapoport also reported Saturday that Brady had not informed the Buccaneers of his plans,

As with Yee and Brady Sr.'s statement, Brady's remarks on Monday's podcast did not deny he plans to retire, but stated that a decision has not been made yet.

Let's Go! co-host Jim Gray asked Brady if he was surprised by the reports.

"It's always a good line that I'm responsible for what I say and do, and not responsible for what others say or do," Brady said. "I think one thing I've learned about sports is that you control what you can control, and what you can't, you leave to others. We're in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often and I totally understand that. I understand that's the environment we're in. But I think for me, it's literally day to day with me. I'm just trying to do the best I can every day, evaluate things as they come, and I'm trying to make a great decision for me and my family."

Brady, 44, completed his 22nd season in the NFL following Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Prior to that defeat, Rapoport reported Brady was undecided on returning for the 2022 season, of which he's under contract with the Buccaneers.

In the aftermath of the loss to the Rams, Brady spoke candidly in a way rarely seen before in his career, stating that the decision on his playing future wasn't just about him, but about his wife and children.

When asked if the reports of his retirement could potentially kindle a fire to return, Brady downplayed the notion Monday.

"I think my motivation for playing football is to win and be successful and maybe there's little parts of motivation that comes from different places or what people may say or think, but I'm mostly motivated from inside and wanting to be the best for my teammates and my coaches and my organizations," Brady said. "That's kind of where my motivation has been for a long time."

While Brady, the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, underscored that he's made no decision, he did not set any sort of timeline on when he would make an announcement.

"I don't know. I'll know when the time is right," Brady said. "Like I've always said, I'm very blessed to play as long as I have. As things have gone on in the later parts of my career, whether that was five years ago or even this year, there's a lot of interest in when I'm going to stop playing. I understand that. It's not that I don't recognize that. When I know, I'll know. When I don't know, I don't know. I'm not going to race to some conclusion about that."

Related Content

news

With synergy in mind, Raiders owner Mark Davis pleased to welcome Patriots pairing of head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler

Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are each moving west from Massachusetts to Nevada, and Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes their familiarity from their time working together in New England makes all the difference. After his last two tandems have flopped, Davis is banking on it.
news

Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back'

The Bears have a new leadership group that's bringing a high bar to the Windy City. General manager Ryan Poles spoke with reporters Monday and laid out his plan for the franchise, which includes one important goal: divisional dominance.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Working for Rams' Sean McVay was 'best two years of my life'

In Super Bowl LVI, Zac Taylor will face off against the coach and team that propelled him to the Bengals' head-coaching gig: Sean McVay and the L.A. Rams. The Cincinnati coach remembers that experience fondly.
news

John Madden public memorial to be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Feb. 14

The Madden Family announced Monday that a public memorial in celebration of Madden's life will be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 31

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE C.J. Uzomah came out of Sunday's win over the Chiefs with an MCL sprain, calling his outlook "encouraging." It gives Uzomah a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Andy Reid: There's nobody looking at Patrick Mahomes 'cross-eyed' following loss to Bengals

Patrick Mahomes was uncharacteristically off during the second half of Sunday's loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed his QB's play Monday.
news

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores among five candidates included in Saints' head coach interviews this week

The Saints aren't wasting any time finding Sean Payton's replacement, and the list of candidates includes a Super Bowl-winning coach. New Orleans interviewed former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Sunday.
news

Giants coach Brian Daboll embraces developing Daniel Jones: We're trying 'to give him some stability'

Giants' new head football coach Brian Daboll is tasked with rehabbing the career of QB Daniel Jones. In his introductory news conference Monday, Daboll said supporting the 24-year-old signal-caller is priority No. 1.
news

Eric Weddle, retired for two seasons, led Rams in tackles in NFC Championship win over 49ers

The Rams stunningly signed Eric Weddle ahead of their postseason run after injuries to their safety crew left them woefully thin. Equally surprising: He's been a difference-maker in their run to the Super Bowl.
news

Tyrann Mathieu 'hoping' to re-sign with Chiefs: 'I don't have any control over that'

With the Chiefs' 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, one critical free agent is star safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿. The 29-year-old said after the game that he hopes to remain in K.C.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW