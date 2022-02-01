Tom Brady says farewell: NFL community reacts to legendary QB officially announcing his retirement

Tom Brady's lengthy and legendary career has officially come to an end, and notable figures from around the world are paying tribute to the iconic quarterback's farewell.
The 44-year-old Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 22 professional seasons, leaving behind a legacy that made him one of the most prolific names in all of sport.
Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning seven Super Bowls, three league MVPs and five Super Bowl MVPs in the process. He also played with and against countless players from multiple generations in that span.
Below is a selection of the reaction to Brady's retirement from the future Hall of Famer's teammates, adversaries and admirers:
Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
"Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year. Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years. He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future."