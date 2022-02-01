Around the NFL

Tom Brady says farewell: NFL community reacts to legendary QB officially announcing his retirement

Published: Feb 01, 2022 at 10:37 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Tom Brady's lengthy and legendary career has officially come to an end, and notable figures from around the world are paying tribute to the iconic quarterback's farewell.

The 44-year-old Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 22 professional seasons, leaving behind a legacy that made him one of the most prolific names in all of sport.

Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning seven Super Bowls, three league MVPs and five Super Bowl MVPs in the process. He also played with and against countless players from multiple generations in that span.

Below is a selection of the reaction to Brady's retirement from the future Hall of Famer's teammates, adversaries and admirers:

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

"Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year. Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years. He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future."

Related Content

news

Chiefs GM Veach aiming to retain Tyrann Mathieu, Melvin Ingram, Orlando Brown this offseason

Safety Tyrann Mathieu, pass rusher Melvin Ingram and left tackle Orlando Brown are impending free agents this offseason, but Chiefs GM Brett Veach made it clear the team wants to retain them for 2022 and beyond.
news

New head coach Matt Eberflus: Bears are 'building the offense around' QB Justin Fields

Newly hired Bears head coach Matt Eberflus says the team will focus on developing quarterback Justin Fields as Chicago begins a new regime alongside GM Ryan Poles.
news

Tom Brady retires from NFL after 22 seasons: Read his complete statement

Buccaneers and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL after 22 seasons on Tuesday. Read Brady's full statement on his retirement.
news

Tom Brady officially announces retirement from NFL after 22 seasons

After months of speculation and rumors surrounding his future plans, Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement.
news

Ravens to 'turn over every stone' to prevent injuries that undercut 2021 season

No one was hit harder by the injury bug in 2021 than the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh is ready to do whatever is necessary to ward off the pest -- citronella candles, bug spray, mosquito nets, whatever -- in 2022.
news

Vikings plan to fly in Jim Harbaugh for head coaching interview

The Vikings plan to fly in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday for their vacant head coaching job, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Tom Brady 'still going through the process,' has made no decision on playing future

In his first comments since Saturday's reports that he plans to retire, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said Monday on the Let's Go! podcast that he has yet to make a decision on his playing future.
news

With synergy in mind, Raiders owner Mark Davis pleased to welcome Patriots pairing of head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler

Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are each moving west from Massachusetts to Nevada, and Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes their familiarity from their time working together in New England makes all the difference. After his last two tandems have flopped, Davis is banking on it.
news

Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals. The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back'

The Bears have a new leadership group that's bringing a high bar to the Windy City. General manager Ryan Poles spoke with reporters Monday and laid out his plan for the franchise, which includes one important goal: divisional dominance.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Working for Rams' Sean McVay was 'best two years of my life'

In Super Bowl LVI, Zac Taylor will face off against the coach and team that propelled him to the Bengals' head-coaching gig: Sean McVay and the L.A. Rams. The Cincinnati coach remembers that experience fondly.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW