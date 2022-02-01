The 10 players and coaches who had the biggest impact on Tom Brady

Tom Brady meant so much to so many. Careers were built off Brady's work. Legacies were created. But through it all, even as his fame launched him into a different orbit, the quarterback was a beloved teammate.

That's not to say he was easy to be around. He demanded perfection. But it's why so many sought him out long after their time in New England was over -- or, in Matthew Slater's case, when Brady returned to New England as a Buccaneer in early October of 2021.

"I won't touch on what was said, but it was important for me to find Thomas," said Slater, the Patriots special teams ace who played with Brady from 2008 to 2019, the day after that Week 4 game, when asked why he ventured into the Tampa Bay locker room postgame. "I can't say enough -- he's been such a great friend to me, he's been a mentor. He's shown me what it looks like on and off the football field. Anytime you get a chance to see one of your really good friends, you want to go say hello to him. I'm glad I got a chance to do that.

"I don't know if him and I will ever share a football field again, that's just reality. I wanted to cherish that a little bit."